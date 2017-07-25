Lindberg/MPH Ships Cyclone Box Furnace to Heat Treating Industry

Cyclone Box Furnace

Lindberg/MPH announced the shipment of a gas fired cyclone box furnace to the heat treat industry. The box furnace will be used for heat treating steel parts and is the second Lindberg/MPH furnace that has been purchased by this customer.

The work chamber of this heat treat furnace is designed to accept a basket with dimensions of 48” W x 84” D x 48” H and has a maximum temperature rating of 1250°F. The heating/combustion system consists of one nozzle mix gas burner firing downward into a combustion chamber before entering the re-circulation air flow. The combustion chamber is located at the rear of the furnace adjacent to the recirculating fan chamber for extended service life of the recirculation fan and gas burner. The furnace hearth consists of eight (8) alloy rollers positioned across the furnace chamber floor suitable for the load support and manual movement.

The box furnace was designed using the customer’s current Lindberg/MPH equipment as a reference. It was manufactured with additions such as variable frequency drive control of re-circulating fan motor and paperless recorder to monitor chamber temperature.

“Lindberg/MPH has a reputation in the heat treating industry for manufacturing dependable, high quality furnaces. Because they are confident in our quality and durability, many of our customers have multiple units in their facility.” – Bill St. Thomas, Business Development Manager

Unique features of this Lindberg/MPH box furnace include:



Variable frequency drive to control re-circulating fan

Paperless chart recorder

Durable brick lining

Single burner combustion system

Roller hearth

Pneumatic furnace door

Overtemperature protection

Custom paint color

About Lindberg/MPH

Lindberg/MPH is a leading manufacturer of standard and custom industrial heat treat furnaces, including pit, box, IQ, and belt type for the ferrous and non-ferrous markets. Lindberg/MPH customers cover a wide range of industries including aerospace/military, automotive, commercial heat treating, energy/oil, electronics and the forging markets. Founded in 1917, the company has more than 75,000 industrial furnace installations worldwide and their equipment is backed by a full range of customer support services and the most extensive replacement parts inventory in the industry. Lindberg/MPH is a proven leader in the thermal processing industry, with a long track record of proven policies and management practices.

Lindberg/MPH is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, pharmaceutical sterilizers, laboratory ovens, environmental temperature chambers, and stability test chambers. TPS provides thermal processing and test solutions for a range of industries. TPS brands include Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, Lunaire, MPH, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #226174