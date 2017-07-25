Anthony Cortez to Participate on AHPA’s California Prop 65 Webinar

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Anthony J. Cortez will participate on the American Herbal Products Association’s (AHPA) webinar panel, “CA Prop 65: Regulatory, Compliance and Litigation Developments,” July 25.

The webinar will discuss the recent developments related to Prop. 65 and the current litigation and regulatory environment. With his fellow panelists, Cortez will explain the finalized changes and status of new chemical listings, as well as steps companies should take to ensure compliance prior to the Aug. 30, 2018 implementation date. Additional information on the 2-hour live panel – including details on how to listen – can be found here.

Cortez is a regulatory attorney and business litigator in the firm’s Sacramento office, with a focus on the representation of national consumer product companies and other businesses in compliance, commercial litigation, and government enforcement matters. He is regularly involved in complex and high-dollar value litigation involving federal and state consumer protection and environmental laws, including Prop. 65, false advertising law, FTC regulations, and other labeling and marketing laws. Cortez earned his J.D., cum laude, from Whittier Law School (2007) and his B.A. from California State University, Sacramento (2003).

