Experlogix Achieves the 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft is honored to recognize Experlogix for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies.

Experlogix, Inc., the global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for Microsoft Dynamics announced today that it has achieved the prestigious 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Experlogix in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Ron Huddleston, CVP, One Commercial Partner. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Experlogix for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies.”

“It’s an honor to be named to this elite group of Microsoft partners,” said Christian Stepien, President, Experlogix. “Our entire organization has continued to dedicate itself to providing the level of sales, customer service and product innovation necessary to achieve this partner distinction. Experlogix is built on a 100% Microsoft technology stack, and together we continuously push the co-evolution of our products to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience. “

As one of Microsoft’s original Dynamics ISVs, Experlogix has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality CPQ solution with a seamless user experience within each Dynamics CRM and ERP release for the past 12 years. The software empowers a business’s customers and sales reps to build complex quotes and orders based on multiple options and sophisticated business rules. It is also unique in its ability to be deployed as a seamless single instance across Dynamics CRM and Dynamics ERP, automating the entire front-to-back office flow, from a quote to an order including the production of configured bill-of-materials and routings with no manual intervention.

“We thank the Microsoft field sales team and all the great organizations in our worldwide partner ecosystem,” said Jeff Holway, Vice President of Sales, Experlogix. “This fantastic endorsement from Microsoft is due in large part to our partner’s steadfast confidence in Experlogix as the most trusted CPQ ISV for their Dynamics customers.”

2017/2018 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place in the fall of 2017, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

About Experlogix

Experlogix offers “One CPQ in the Cloud” for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Operations, providing a complete quote-to-order-to-manufacture experience across the enterprise. Experlogix empowers reps to deliver complex proposals consisting of thousands of potential product and pricing rules with the option to automate multi-level production orders when the business is won.

As Microsoft’s 2016 US ISV of the Year, Experlogix is recognized worldwide as the global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology for Microsoft Dynamics with hundreds of Dynamics customers in a variety of industries, including Allegion, Analogic, Assa Abloy Hospitality, FEI Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Jayco, Inc., Malibu Boats, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, Nikon Instruments UK, Okuma America Corporation, Otis Elevator, Takeuchi, and TPx Communications. For more information, visit http://www.cpq365.com.