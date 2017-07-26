Polyverse Corporation, a leader in the field of DevOps and IoT security, today announced general availability of Polyverse-protected Linux respositories, with cyber-protected versions of 10,000 Linux applications and system components. Customers can now get full-stack Linux protection with a one-line configuration change to use the Polyverse Linux repository.

Cyber-protection is provided by Polyverse’s proven and validated binary-scrambling technology. Binary scrambling creates unique, but fully compatible, versions of applications that are drop-in replacements for the standard versions. Their uniqueness defeats crafted cyber attacks—remote access attacks in particular. These attacks are particularly devastating as they give attackers control of infected systems. In 2017 to date, approximately two-thirds of all cyber-vulnerabilities were susceptible to crafted attacks—and Polyverse mitigates all of them.

Polyverse’s ability to completely block attacks was recently further validated. An independent expert group of elite pen testers was hired by one of Polyverse’s customers to execute an independent penetration test. Their findings showed that Polyverse provided 100% protection against their hacking attempts, conclusively proving the resilience of Polyverse’s Moving Target Defense technology against web-application and remote-code-exploit attacks. Their report concluded that “None of the attacks against the Polyverse production website resulted in remote access, sensitive information disclosure or the ability to modify server-side information.” (For more, see https://www.isaca.org/Knowledge-Center/Research/ResearchDeliverables/Pages/Polyverse-Case-Study.aspx.)

Diversity is a powerful cyber defense tool because sophisticated, crafted cyber attacks rely on detailed knowledge of the target binaries. Adversaries have plenty of time to study the full Linux stack and craft exploits to compromise those systems. Why run the same binaries as those that attackers can study and analyze? Polyverse’s scrambling-compiler technology produces semantically equivalent, high-entropy binaries that are unique on every compile—all while maintaining exact semantic and performance equivalence. The entropy foils crafted malware because data, registers and code are all different than what the malware was anticipating.

Polyverse has incorporated this tool into open-source repositories for CentOS, Ubuntu and Alpine, providing protection for thousands of Linux-based open-source projects, from Java to Apache to Ruby on Rails. Every installation from Polyverse’s repository creates an intrinsically cyber-resilient, unique binary that is 100% compatible with the standard distribution binary. Since every install is unique and diverse, attackers have no knowledge of those binaries, rendering even their zero-day viruses useless.

“Many Fortune 1,000 companies are developing custom applications based on Linux. Hackers have access to these versions of Linux and can therefore easily hack into major corporations. We protects these organizations by providing a unique version of the Linux code that we can scramble indefinitely and with zero latency,” said Polyverse CEO Alex Gounares.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://polyverse.io/contact.html, or contact Jacinta Tobin at jt at polyverse.io or 4156131341

