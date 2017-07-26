The 802.15.4 market has gained momentum from multi-protocol chips that combine it with competing technologies such as Bluetooth Smart and WiFi, according to global technology research firm ON World.

“Low-cost chips that support both 802.15.4 and Bluetooth has removed the network compatibility objection,” says Mareca Hatler, ON World’s research director. “This is a large win for IoT solution providers as they can now create a new generation of applications that combine the strengths of both protocols.”

Dual mode 802.15.4/Bluetooth chips are currently available from Qualcomm, NXP, Qorvo and Silicon Labs. The news for 802.15.4 gets even better with Qualcomm’s new tri-mode offering that supports Bluetooth Smart, 802.15.4 and WiFi. This system on a chip (SOC) also supports Zigbee 3, Thread, Android Things, Azure and AWS.

Annual shipments for 802.15.4 chips will reach 1 billion by 2022. Over the past two years, 802.15.4 unit shipments more than doubled for smart home solutions. Examples include Nest’s smart thermostats, smoke detectors and recently cameras too; SmartThings’ hubs and sensors; Philips’ smart light bulbs and Comcast’s Xfinity Home with 1 million subscribers. WiFi routers and access points are also appearing with 802.15.4 and Bluetooth Smart using the latest multi-protocol SoCs.

While the smart home will be the largest 802.15.4 market, there are dozens of other growing 802.15.4 markets including at-home health monitoring, building-wide IoT platforms, streetlight monitoring, metering, industrial automation and others. An example of this accelerating growth worldwide is TEPCO in Japan that currently has ten million 802.15.4g/e Wi-SUN meters as part of its race to get 27 million smart meters installed before the 2020 Olympics.

With combo chips solving the network challenge for smart homes and buildings, the biggest threat to 802.15.4 will come primarily from Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) in commercial services, logistics, smart city, agriculture and other industrial verticals.

ON Word’s recently published report, “802.15.4 IoT Markets,” is based on 2,000 recent surveys and interviews with IoT end users, developers, suppliers and consumers. It covers the opportunities and threats for 802.15.4 in 22 unique market segments including 6-year market size unit forecasts by product design (e.g., chipset/module), technology, geography and average sale price. It also includes current 802.15.4 chipset market shares and an in-depth value system analysis with 80+ companies.

