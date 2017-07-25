Certiport Names 2017 Adobe Certified Associate U.S. National Champions

Winning design projects submitted by Ana Katarina Charvet, Leigh Fields, and Marlon Diaz

The winners of the 2017 Adobe® Certified Associate (ACA) U.S. National Championship have been announced by Certiport, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets.

The winners topped more than 76,000 contestants from 50 states to win a spot to compete in the ACA World Championship (ACAWC) from July 30 to August 2 in Anaheim, California. Students entered the competition by earning their ACA certification and submitting a design project they created using advanced digital design skills.

The ACA U.S. National Champions are as follows:



Ana Katarina Charvet, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Nevada

Leigh Fields, Savannah College of Art and Design, Georgia

Marlon Diaz, Brooklyn Technical High School, New York

The ACA World Championship is a global competition that promotes industry certification and tests students’ design skills using Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Illustrator® and Adobe InDesign®. Finalists are expected to come from 23 countries to demonstrate their proficiency using industry-leading Adobe software to complete a real-world design challenge for Iridescent, a science education non-profit.

“We look forward to judging the projects and interacting with these bright digital design students at the ACA World Championship,” said Wallace Louie, senior director of marketing, Iridescent. “To be named best in the U.S. they have demonstrated an excellent grasp of using Adobe tools to create effective digital design projects and those skills will be useful for the rest of their academic pursuits and careers.”

A first ($5,000), second ($2,500) and third ($1,000) place ACA World Champion will be chosen based on a panel of judges reviewing the final design projects.

“These three ACA U.S. National Champions submitted projects that demonstrated both creativity and real world skills in digital design,” said Aaron Osmond, general manager, Certiport. “They have valuable hands-on experience with Adobe products and earned ACA certification to validate those skills. We look forward to seeing how they measure up against top competitors worldwide at the ACA World Championship.”

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, and the IC3 Digital Literacy certification. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

About Iridescent

Iridescent (http://www.iridescentlearning.org/) is a science, engineering, and technology education nonprofit organization that empowers underrepresented young people to become self-motivated learners, inventors, and leaders. Since 2006, more than 63,000 children, parents, mentors, and educators have participated in its two global programs: Technovation, the world’s largest global tech entrepreneurship program for girls, and Curiosity Machine, a unique, open-ended, project-based learning program that inspires students, families, and teachers to solve science and engineering problems together. Iridescent has proudly trained more than 3,500 engineers and scientists to develop design challenges and/or mentor students and families. In recognition of its pioneering work for the collective impact in underserved communities, Iridescent received the prestigious 2015 Excellence in Mentoring award, a US2020 White House Initiative.

