Fire Department Coffee to Make Debut at BJ’s Wholesale Club

From July 27-30th and August 3-6th, Fire Dept. Coffee will be showcasing their premium, high octane roasts at the BJ’s Wholesale Club Roadshow in Jersey City, NJ.



This is the first time their coffee will be available through BJ’s Wholesale Club at a special discounted rate.



“We are looking forward to spending the week meeting new coffee lovers and helping raise awareness and support for their local fire house,” said Fire Dept. Coffee Co-founder Luke Schneider.



Fire Dept. Coffee is a veteran and firefighter owned brand whose mission is to make the strongest, easiest drinking coffee for the working class of America.



Their beans are sourced from socially and environmentally friendly farms and then roasted to order for optimum freshness. A portion of their sales go to firefighter and veteran assistance programs.



To help highlight all the good firefighters do in their community, they’ll be sending 1-2 local Jersey City firefighters to the event every day, including Nick Fargo--firefighter and lead singer of the band Mother.



“One of our missions is to foster a sense of community among firefighters as well as the public,” said Schneider. “We can’t wait to meet the local firefighters, talk shop, and gift them with some of our best roasts.”



Talk with local firefighters, sample the newly launched Spirit Infused line, or pick up a few bags for the discounted club price of $14.99 per bag or $39.99 for the bundle of Bourbon, Run, and Tequila Infused Coffee!



About Fire Dept. Coffee

Luke Schneider launched Fire Dept. Coffee in July of 2016 with the mission to bring the easiest drinking coffee to the nation's hardest working men and women. Luke is a Navy Veteran and firefighter paramedic near Chicago. He works alongside the brand's marketing and content specialist Mark Williams--a Marine Corps veteran and passionate fireman.



For samples or additional information, please visit http://www.firedeptcoffee.com or contact brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.