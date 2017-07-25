Dr. Ramin Tabaddor

University Orthopedics (UOI) today announced the addition of a new physician to their expanding team. Ramin Tabaddor, M.D. has joined the practice as an orthopedic surgeon.

As the leader of comprehensive orthopedic care in the region, UOI is committed to providing enhanced outcomes for all patients experiencing acute and chronic pain and injury. The addition of Dr. Tabaddor will help to ensure that all patients, requiring both surgical and non-surgical treatment, continue to receive the highest quality orthopedic care available.

Edward Akelman, M.D., president of University Orthopedics, is excited to add such an experienced physician to the UOI team: “We welcome Dr. Tabaddor to the practice,” he said. “In addition to the wealth of knowledge and insight he brings to his position, he is also committed to a higher-level of patient care. This dedication to enhanced patient outcomes is at the heart of our practice and we are pleased to add Dr. Tabaddor to our group.”

Dr. Tabaddor has been practicing orthopedic surgery since 2009. He is a fellowship trained, CAQ certified sports medicine orthopedist, with a special concentration in hip and pelvic-related disorders (including femoroacetabular impingement, gluteus medius tears, athletic pubalgia and iliopsoas tendon tears). Dr. Tabaddor treats a wide range of sports related injuries, both surgical and nonsurgical, and he has had specialized training in hip arthroscopy. He holds an undergraduate degree from Boston University and an MD from Boston University School of Medicine. Additionally, he completed his medical residency at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and his orthopedic residency at Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program, where he also served as Chief Administrative Resident. Dr. Tabaddor’s professional affiliations include: American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine; International Society of Hip Arthroscopy; American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons; Arthroscopy Association of North America; and RI Orthopedic Society. He also volunteers for the US Gymnastics Association; US In-line Speed Skating Team and is a Member of the Sports Medicine Committee of the Federation of International Rollersports; Special Olympics Rhode Island; and a Board Member of Sports Medicine Advisory Committee of the RI Interscholastic League. Dr. Tabaddor resides in Providence, RI and will be seeing patients at University Orthopedics' new East Greenwich, RI location.

About University Orthopedics

University Orthopedics, with clinic locations in Providence, Middletown, East Greenwich and Barrington, is a regional Center for Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, with specialties in back and neck pain, joint pain, sports medicine problems, shoulder conditions, pediatric orthopedics, musculoskeletal tumors, hand and wrist problems, hip and knee conditions, trauma, and foot and ankle injuries. UOI includes more than 30 board-certified orthopedic surgeons. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons. University Orthopedics leads the way with Basic and Clinical orthopedic research on the latest advances in orthopedic surgery and injury prevention.

For more information, visit http://www.universityorthopedics.com. Appointments can be made through our central scheduling service at 401-457-1500.

