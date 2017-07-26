Stefan Svensson, new venture lead, SKIM Sweden, and a graduate of Chalmers University.

Customer insights agency SKIM has opened an office in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the campus of Chalmers University of Technology. Chalmers is a leader in information technology research and education, and SKIM’s new office will serve as an innovation hub for SKIM worldwide. Since 2010, SKIM has recruited numerous Chalmers industrial engineering, computer science/IT and management graduates for internships and permanent positions in offices in Europe and the U.S.

“SKIM has benefitted tremendously from its partnership with Chalmers University. What began as an opportunity to collaborate with exceptional young professionals ultimately led us to establish SKIM Sweden on the campus of Chalmers, where innovation and excellence abound,” said Stefan Svensson, new venture lead, SKIM Sweden, and a graduate of Chalmers University.

SKIM Sweden will serve regional and global clients in consumer products, technology, and the automotive industry. As a worldwide innovation hub for SKIM, it will also provide product development and innovation support for researchers and clients around the world.

About SKIM

SKIM people are research heavyweights specialized in customer decision behavior. With roots in advanced research methods, SKIM converts tough business challenges into actionable answers. For over 35 years, team SKIM has worked with leading companies to understand and influence buying decisions across all channels. SKIM is a refreshingly human customer insights agency with offices in Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia. Visit skimgroup.com for more information.