American Auto-Matrix (AAM), A Cylon Energy, Inc. Company and leading innovator of building energy controls and energy information analytics, announced the appointment of Hildemar Nocentini as Business Development Manager.

With over twenty years of industry experience, Mr. Nocentini comes to American Auto-Matrix as an innovative sales professional fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish with experience in multi-cultural and global environments. He will bring his expertise in sales, pricing strategies, market analysis and contract negotiation to the team.

“I`m really honored to receive such a great welcome reception from the AAM team,” said Mr. Nocentini.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Hildemar as part of our organization. His level of skill in sales, combined with his understanding of multi-culturalism, helps to continue our growth as a global leader in the HVAC controls marketplace,” said Ahmed Hirani, EVP Global Channel Sales.

About American Auto-Matrix:

Over the past 35 years, American Auto-Matrix has grown to be a worldwide influencer in the HVAC and Critical Environments industry with a network of System Integrators that spans the globe. Manufacturing a complete family of microprocessor-based, applied, networkable controllers, used in a broad range of applications, AAM was the first to offer open architecture, generation-to-generation compatibility, direct digital control, and object-oriented programming.

American Auto-Matrix has one of the largest offerings of BTL Listed products in the industry to date. The company continues to break ground adding products such as the web-based, Aspect front-end Building Automation System, the first mobile zone control application, vSTAT®, for commercial facilities, and the first imbedded HTML5 interface for an area control solution. Our products and systems are sold, installed, and maintained worldwide through our network of authorized System Integrators. For more information please visit http://www.aamatrix.com.

About Cylon

Cylon Controls is a pioneer and a recognized international leader in the development of smart energy management systems for buildings for over 25 years. Working through a worldwide network of system integrators, Cylon has customers in Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Cylon Controls is one of the largest independent manufacturers of building control systems in Europe. With a solid history in controls and global Building Energy Management experience, Cylon understands buildings and, more importantly, how to optimize a Building Energy Management System. In 2008, driven by our passion to contribute to energy efficiency and conservation, we identified the need for a smart, user-friendly and engaging way for organizations to monitor and analyze energy consumption that could deliver real energy and cost savings. In 2009 we developed the innovative Award winning Active Energy SaaS (Software as a Service) Product to meet this need.

In 2012 Cylon Controls took over the management of the Building Automation System Dealer Network of Philips Teletrol Systems Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.cylon.com