“The more people try our amazing powders, the faster the word about all their benefits spreads,” said Shah. “The Ensemble highlights everything that’s great about Swhey’s products.”

Swhey’s exciting weight loss and detox formula, The Ensemble, is now available across a range of major retail platforms for customers who want to boost energy and improve wellness.

The Ensemble includes three different powders, Halo, Alkamist and Healix. These unique protein powder blends include everything from greens and superfoods to brown rice protein. Like all of Swhey’s products, it’s organic and non-GMO so that users know they’re getting nothing but the best. Not only does this delicious-tasting powder help you lose weight and improve digestion, it also includes powerful antioxidants for glowing skin and to boost your immune system.

“What could be better than three of our revolutionary powders in one package?” said Sam Shah, founder of Swhey. “All our efforts are focused on developing the absolute best protein power and educating potential customers about its benefits. Not only do our protein powders support people in their fitness goals, but they also taste great.”

Swhey is a new type of beauty and wellness brand that aims to create self-confidence in its users through properly formulated nourishment. As people get busier each day, it becomes easier for them to sacrifice important vitamins and nutrients in favor of greater convenience. However, Swhey believes that quality nutrition and convenience don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Every product Swhey releases, including The Ensemble, is based on meticulous research into both the taste and effectiveness of the formula’s all-natural ingredients. Each of the three protein powders included is low-calorie and tastes great. Some have natural health boosters such as a complete range of amino acids, collagen for healthy skin and fiber for better digestion. The two-step process for the powder includes taking it once in the morning and once at night. Users can expect to see smooth skin, glowing hair, rebalanced ph levels, improved mood and greater energy.

Additionally, unlike other protein powders available on the market, which often have an unpleasant flavor and texture, Swhey’s powders go down smooth while providing a great taste and some important health benefits. All of Swhey’s powders, including The Ensemble, are available through major online retailers including Jet.com and Amazon.

For more information about Swhey and its products, visit http://www.swhey.com.