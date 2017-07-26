“Our products work great for people from all backgrounds and with all types of lifestyles—in addition to those who are highly active,” said Le Brun.

Amazon, the world’s most prolific ecommerce platform, will now carry the products of Ozeaderma, an innovative brand that delivers skincare formulas that protect the skin from wind and sun damage.

Based on extensive studies and testing by dermatologists, pharmacists, physicians, naturopaths and cosmetics specialists, Ozeaderma’s line provides a range of benefits. In addition to protecting against the elements, its formulas also deliver anti-aging properties.

The flagship product from Ozeaderma is Active Wind Care, a formula designed to rejuvenate, moisturize and protect the skin.

“We are thrilled to announce that our products, including Active Wind Care, are now available to customers at Amazon.com,” said Manon Le Brun, president of Ozeaderma. “Millions of people shop the site every day, and many of them are looking for natural and toxin-free skincare solutions like the formulas we offer. This a fantastic step forward for our brand as we continue to increase our presence in the U.S. consumer market.”

Ozeaderma Active Wind Care helps prevent skin damage due to wind, sun, snow, rain and other elements. Wind and sun can be especially problematic for the skin, as they tend to dry out and burn the epidermis and cause premature aging. To that end, the product is perfect for people who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Active Wind Care, like all the products Ozeaderma offers, is all-natural and contains no dyes, sulfates, synthetic perfumes, parabens or other synthetic additives. It’s also vegan and cruelty free, and it is manufactured in facilities approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada.

Additional products from the Ozeaderma line are Anti-Aging Protective Moisturizing Face Cream, Gentle Purifying Cleansing Gel, Anti-Aging Protective Hand & Body Cream and 12+ Antioxidants & Spot Reducer Serum.

“Our products work great for people from all backgrounds and with all types of lifestyles—in addition to those who are highly active,” said Le Brun. “We believe we offer something new and different to the market, and the response we have received so far has been outstanding.”

To learn more about Ozeaderma and to check out its extensive line of skincare products now available via Amazon, visit http://amzn.to/2ubuyUj.