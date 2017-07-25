The construction industry is progressively moving towards the cloud so we’re proud to be on the cutting-edge of this exciting new era giving our customers more agility, flexibility and efficiencies as their business needs evolve.

FieldConnect Inc., a leader in mobile workforce management, today announced the release of its new, advanced cloud platform that natively integrates with Spectrum by Dexter + Chaney.

The FieldConnect Cloud combines the company’s on premise solutions with the convenience of a monthly subscription pricing model. Additionally, with the FieldConnect Cloud, customers are given a worry-free IT experience that is configured, managed and supported by FieldConnect’s technical experts.

“We’re excited to extend our proven, mobile-ready on premise solutions to the cloud giving our customers a more convenient and economical solution that enables their faster onboarding and ROI realization,” said CEO, Robert Hughes. “The construction industry is progressively moving towards the cloud so we’re proud to be on the cutting-edge of this exciting new era giving our customers more agility, flexibility and efficiencies as their business needs evolve.”

Fully integrated with Spectrum by Dexter + Chaney, FieldConnect’s mobile solutions expand work order, dispatch, service and project management capabilities from the back office into the field and to customers for maximum visibility and performance. With the new FieldConnect Cloud, FieldConnect customers now have the deployment options of a completely hosted option on the cloud or on premise enterprise solution meeting their business requirements.

About FieldConnect

FieldConnect is an award-winning software company specializing in on-premise and cloud mobile workforce management solutions for field service and project organizations since 2002. Our powerful, web-based solutions enable real-time streaming of data between field technicians, customers, subcontractors and the back office for SMB and enterprise specialty contractors. As a strategic partner to Microsoft, Dexter + Chaney, Viewpoint, Sage and others, our mobile workforce management solutions extend the power of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software driving productivity, increasing operational efficiency & effectiveness and igniting business growth. http://www.fieldconnect.com

About Dexter + Chaney

Dexter + Chaney has been providing complete construction management software for more than 34 years. From the office to the field, from accounting to project management, Dexter + Chaney software is used by more than 1,000 companies. Their clients come from all segments of the industry—heavy/highway and utility, general contractors, electrical, mechanical, and specialty subcontractors—and are companies of all sizes, from locally-owned subcontractors to some of the world’s largest construction firms. Dexter + Chaney’s web-based software applications allow customers to get work done anywhere using any device with a web browser and without the need to download any software. For more information about Dexter + Chaney’s products and services, contact Wayne Newitts, Marketing Director, Dexter + Chaney, 9700 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA, 98115-2347; phone: 800-875-1400; e-mail: info(at)dexterchaney(dot)com; web: http://www.dexterchaney.com.