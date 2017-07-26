ServerPronto Surpasses 40,000 Dedicated Server Customers

ServerPronto has slashed the prices of 4 popular servers by as much as $50/mo.

This month, dedicated server Host ServerPronto serviced it's 40,000th dedicated server customer. This includes customers in over over 99 countries and dozens of industries.

ServerPronto has been a leader in dedicated server hosting since 1999 and their bare-metal, Infrastructure as a Service offering powers business-critical applications for thousands of satisfied customers.

ServerPronto hosts all dedicated servers in an SSAE16 / SAS70 certified data center, located in Miami, FL. All servers include fixed lifetime pricing, 100% uptime guarantees and free setup/cancellation. These benefits no doubt contributed to them reaching this important milestone.

Dedicated Servers range in use and size supporting mail servers, web sites, game servers and more. ServerPronto sells servers ranging in size from dual core CPUs with 2GB RAM to 48 core CPUs with 384 GB RAM.

In a recent article on HostingAdvice, Alexandra Leslie stated, "It's encouraging to find a host so focused on delivering quality-meets-affordability to customers. This team cut into a dense market with an offering that would resonate with the cost-conscious, performance-minded hosting user by owning their own datacenter, doing their own IT, and being the first to license cutting-edge instant IP migration technology. We at HostingAdvice applaud ServerPronto for delivering incredible value to dedicated and cloud hosting customers."

To celebrate this important milestone, ServerPronto has slashed the prices of 4 popular servers, the "Standard", "Power", "Pro Plus v4", and "Professional" plans. These have been discounted as much as $50/mo.

The "Standard" dedicated server features an Intel Xeon X3220 Quad-Core CPU, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SATA drive, and 10TB traffic. The sale price for said server is $59.95. This is an excellent option for those looking to host multiple websites/apps. It's also a great server for virtualization like ESKI.

The "Power" dedicated server features an Intel E3-1230 V2 Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, 500GB Sata drive, and 20TB traffic. This server's sale price is $89.95, and it's perfect for CPU intensive applications such as streaming and VOIP.

The next server on sale is the "Professional". With a sale price of $129.95, this server features an Intel Xeon E5530 Dual Quad-Core CPU. 32GB RAM, two 1TB SATA drives, and 20TB traffic. This server is perfect for big data and database solutions.

The "Pro Plus v4" is an ultra fast server that features 12 cores. During this sale, the price of this server is down to $149.95. The dedicated server includes an Intel Xeon E5-1650 v4 Hexa-Core CPU, 64GB RAM, two 500GB SSD drives, and 20TB traffic.

More about ServerPronto:

ServerPronto offers fast, reliable, and affordable dedicated server and cloud hosting. Dedicated servers start at just $39.95 with 500GB of storage, 5 terabytes of traffic, a variety of operating systems and more. Learn more about ServerPronto Dedicated Servers.