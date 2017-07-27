HEBS Digital's design of the new LUMA Hotel Times Square website, which was awarded a "Best of Class" Summit Creative Award. By truly understanding our client’s brand aspirations and business needs, we design websites that are not only beautiful, but also have technology powering them that really increases revenues.

HEBS Digital announces it was awarded “Best of Show,” the Summit Creative Awards’ highest distinction, in the Tourism Website category for its design of the LUMA Hotel Times Square website. The Summit Creative Awards recognizes outstanding advertising and digital work by agencies across the globe.

HEBS Digital was also awarded the following distinctions:

•Bronze: Arlo Hotels Banner Ad (Online Campaign category) – A new boutique brand with two properties in New York City, catering to the stylish, well-heeled traveler

•Finalist: Tilden Hotel Website (Tourism Website category) – A newly-renovated, unique boutique hotel in the heart of San Francisco near Union Square

•Finalist: HEBS Digital Video (Corporate Video category) – A video highlighting the firm’s capabilities and journey helping hoteliers increase their direct website revenues

“By truly understanding our client’s brand aspirations and business needs, we design websites that are not only beautiful, but also have technology powering them that really increases revenues,” said Mariana Safer, SVP, Global Marketing at HEBS Digital. “LUMA Hotel Times Square wanted a design that captured their vibrant neighborhood and helped them stand out from the competition, all the while providing a story-telling user experience for website visitors that captures the property’s personality and highlights their key competitive points. This has helped the property thrive in a very competitive market.”

Click here to learn more about the Summit Creative Awards, and visit the HEBS Digital website to view all awards won by the firm.