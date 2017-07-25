Window Genie announces the grand opening of its newest location in San Antonio. Jay Beyler is the owner. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Window Genie of San Antonio officially opens for business on July 31st and will service home and small business owners throughout North San Antonio, Hollywood Park, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park and the surrounding areas.

Before purchasing a Window Genie franchise, Beyler says he fell victim to, “the same story you’ve heard over and over.” He was let go from his job as the Chief Sales Officer for a design manufacturer. He said, “While it wasn’t my choice, it was a blessing in disguise. There was a change of ownership, so I saw it coming and welcomed the change.” Beyler had dreamt of business ownership for years, never taking the leap of faith until the day came for him to face the choice between a job search, and starting a business. “It was definitely the little push I needed to get me on the path I’ve wanted to be on for years, so this is exciting,” Beyler said.

Through both independent research and discussions with a franchise consultant, Beyler discovered the Window Genie opportunity. He said, “After 20 years of being on the road for work, I was looking for an opportunity that would keep me in town a little more often. A good work-life balance was my top priority while considering business opportunities, and Window Genie fit the mold.”

Window Genie is considered a top mobile, low-cost, home-based franchise opportunity by publications such as Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review. Beyler said, “being able to work from home as my own boss, with little overhead or inventory, means I can scale the business faster and be in control of my own success.”

Beyler is most excited about the opportunity to get plugged back into the community he spent so much time away from for work. He said, “It’s a great feeling knowing you’re providing a much needed service that’ll touch so many homes in my community, and that I am in a position to create jobs locally.”

Window Genie of San Antonio officially opens for business July 31st. Field technicians are fully trained, insured, bonded and have passed a background check. For more information, or to get a free estimate, contact owner Jay Beyler at jbeyler(at)windowgenie.com or by calling 210-787-4959.

