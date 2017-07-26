Vistex Music Maestro (v8) will be made available to all Music Maestro clients as a free upgrade to the CWR module.

Common Works Registration (CWR) is a CISAC – the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, standard format for the exchange of song catalog information between publishers and societies and publishers, their sub-publishers, affiliates and licensees. It includes information about the composers and publishers, their shares by territory, the agreements between them, and usage information including recordings.

Today, Vistex is proud to announce that Music Maestro is the first system compatible with CWR 2.2. Stephen Carlisle, Business Analyst at Vistex and expert on CWR said, “Vistex has always been committed to the progression and evolution of the music business. We have supported CWR since its inception in the 1990’s. We are an active member of the working group that proposes changes to the format; this includes attending workshops, assisting with the drafting of specifications and attending the society/publisher forum where the proposed changes are discussed and agreed upon, and then passed to CISAC for ratification.”

The development and integration of CWR 2.2 into Music Maestro is an enhancement to the existing format and allows for a more accurate flow of data to be shared between publishers and societies including: non-controlled composers, publishers and their shares, and additional recording information. The result is a less ambiguous relationship between composer and publisher and affords end-users the confidence that a more detailed account of information will lead to an increase of accurate royalty payments.

“Music Maestro (v8) will be made available to all Music Maestro clients as a free upgrade to the CWR module. The update has been seamlessly designed and developed so that our clients can take advantage of the new format, without any additional effort on their end. Music Maestro’s system will automatically take the information they are already entering and convert it to CWR 2.2.” said Carlisle.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, rights and royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labour and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of go-to-market programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit http://www.vistex.com.