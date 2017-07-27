ZEECO® FlareGuardian™ monitoring the flame of a ground flare. This technology can be used to directly, autonomously, and continuously measure CE and smoke levels in real time. It’s a significant improvement over other methods available.

Global manufacturer of combustion and environmental equipment Zeeco, Inc., announced the launch of a new system for real-time industrial flare monitoring. The FlareGuardian™ direct, remote flare monitoring system meets key U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements for ensuring flares such as those used in a typical petroleum refinery meet mandated emission standards and operate as efficiently as possible.

“The industry has long recognized the known shortcomings of indirect flare monitoring methods, and that knowledge, combined with the new EPA standards and a compliance deadline of January 2019 drove the development of a new flare combustion efficiency (CE) measurement and monitoring meth-od,” said Brian Duck, Global Business Manager – Flare Systems at Zeeco, Inc. “This technology can be used to directly, autonomously, and continuously measure CE and smoke levels in real time,” Duck said, “It’s a significant improvement over other methods available.”

This new method for flare monitoring has been proven accurate through a series of large-scale valida-tion tests. The technology, known as Video Imaging Spectro-Radiometry (VISR), is an advanced multi-spectral Infrared (IR) imager that directly and remotely monitors flare performance. In addition to the measurement of CE, VISR also measures and reports the level of smoke in the flare flame regardless of day or night to provide the flare operator with a real-time tool to optimize flare performance, resulting in less assist fuel consumption, more efficient combustion, and lower overall flare emissions.

“Unlike other emission sources, combustion in an industrial flare occurs in open air, so it does not allow for a practical method to directly monitor post-combustion flare emissions,” said Darton Zink, President and CEO of Zeeco, Inc. “To create a practical method for highly accurate, real-time monitoring, Zeeco, Inc. developed FlareGuardian, a patented direct flare monitoring system using VISR technology,” Zink said.

Previously, flare operators have been limited to indirect flare monitoring options including Gas Chromatograph (GC), calorimeters, flare gas flow meters and monitoring, and steam / air controls. Now, the maintenance and calibration-free ZEECO® FlareGuardian offers an alternative direct monitoring system that eliminates the ongoing maintenance and operational costs inherent to indirect monitoring methods and can be installed while the flare is in-service.

Cost savings vary depending on the current indirect monitoring method employed, but in many cases operators can save more than 50% of the capital, operation, and maintenance costs over the life of the equipment.

About Zeeco, Inc.

Zeeco is a privately held company founded in 1979 and is a recognized worldwide leader in combustion and environmental solutions. Zeeco designs and manufactures industrial combustion and pollution con-trol technologies for the refining, petrochemical, production, power, and pharmaceutical industries. Zeeco’s product lines include ultra-low emission burners, gas and liquid flaring systems, vapor control and recovery systems, and hazardous waste incineration. Zeeco’s corporate headquarters cover more than 250 acres near Tulsa, OK, in a modern debt-free facility that includes a 100,000 square-foot (9,290 m2) manufacturing facility and one of the industry’s largest ISO certified combustion research and test-ing facilities. Zeeco has more than 20 global offices and manufactures equipment on multiple conti-nents. More information is available on our website: zeeco.com