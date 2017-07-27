BrainTrain Releases New Psychological Tests of Executive Functioning

Since many individuals with ADHD also have executive functioning deficits, the MeSA tests can be a highly useful component of a comprehensive ADHD evaluation.

BrainTrain has announced the release of two new psychological tests - the MeSA-IE (ages 8 – 14) and MeSA-AE (ages 15 – 89). The MeSA tests are designed to help clinicians measure executive control as defined by cognitive flexibility and the ability to regulate ones behavior and achieve purposeful goals. According to Dr. Joseph Sandford, the tests’ developer, “Since many individuals with ADHD also have executive functioning deficits, the MeSA tests can be a highly useful component of a comprehensive ADHD evaluation.” In combination with BrainTrain’s IVA-2 Visual and Auditory test of attention, the MeSA tests help give the clinician a more complete profile of a client’s attention and executive functioning. MeSA test results can be automatically incorporated into the IVA-2 report writing system, enabling clinicians to efficiently complete an evaluation that includes the IVA-2 and MeSA test results as well as the client’s clinical history, presenting symptoms, other psychological issues, clinical observations, and ADHD rating scale data.

The MeSA tests are based on the well-known Trail Making tests and are administered interactively with the assistance of a step-by-step test administration guideline, using either a Windows PC or an iPad. Timing and scoring are computerized and comprehensive multi-study research-based norms control for the test taker’s age and education level. Test results are automatically scored using standard scores based on a comprehensive normative database derived from research studies that include over 6,000 non-impaired adults and more than 1,400 normal children. Research based guidance is provided for assessing the possibility of malingering. Standard, Detailed and Comprehensive MeSA interpretative reports help guide examiners in their interpretation of test results.

About BrainTrain

Founded in 1989 by a neuropsychologist, BrainTrain, Inc., is known worldwide for its award-winning cognitive testing, reading and brain-training software for all ages.