CEO Debbie Gregory is proud to announce that MilitaryConnection.com, a Gregory Media, Inc. web community and its sister organization, VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military Business Owners Association, achieved new records on social media, surpassing over 1,000,000 combined fans and followers in July.

This growth in social media is positively impacting online traffic with Military Connection receiving over 2,000,000 page views so far in the month of July.

“We are excited to see the continued growth of our social media reach, as well as website traffic,” said Military Connection CEO Debbie Gregory. “We know that we are delivering quality resources to our audience, and encourage everyone to download our recently released app for cellular devices and tablets. We also hope our audience enjoys the daily articles on our Blog.”

Military Connection is one of the best online venues on the internet for military, veterans and their loved ones. This site connects its audience with excellent jobs and employment resources, as well as military/veteran friendly colleges, universities and vocational schools. Military Connection also features a "deals" page and works with companies that offer select products and services to those who serve, past and present.

This web site also uses its significant, national reach working with a multitude of extraordinary non-profits within the military and veteran communities, as well as facilitating win/win partnerships between them and their clients.

With more than 7,000 members nationwide, VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military Business Owners Association is the premier non-profit trade association for Service Disabled Veteran Business Owners, Veteran Business Owners and Military Business Owners. This 501 (c) 6 organization is supported through corporate sponsorships, and does not charge members any membership fees.

“Supporting the businesses of our military members and veterans and contributing to their successes provides us with the opportunity to express our pride and appreciation to and for the many who have served and sacrificed to make our country free,” said Gregory. “ It also enables corporations to work with companies run by America’s heroes.”

About MilitaryConnection.com

MilitaryConnection.com offers one of the most comprehensive directories of military and Veteran resources on the web, focusing on employment, education and more. Military Connection has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites for five years in a row. It is that focus on employment that garnered MilitaryConnection.com the prestigious Weddle’s Users Choice Awards in 2015. Military Connection features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information with a directory of thousands of scholarships and a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries and exchanges, golf courses and more. Military Connection has the honor of working with incredible non-profits to improve the quality of life for those who serve. When the next tour is back home, it’s on MilitaryConnection.com, the Go To Site.

About VAMBOA

VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military Business Owners Association is a 501(c) 6 non-profit organization. VAMBOA focuses on connecting its members with corporations that want and need a diversified network of suppliers, including Veteran and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses. VAMBOA’s mission is to help drive the success of their military and veteran business owners. Their goal is to connect thier members with large corporations and government agencies who want to do business with them. Membership in VAMBOA is free.