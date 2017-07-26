Thompson Square LIVE at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel September 2

Thompson Square LIVE at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel on September 2 We are thrilled to host this vocal duo; country music fans are going to love this show!

International Country Music Duo, Thompson Square, will perform in the Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel on September 2.

Thompson Square topped the charts with their second single, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” and has continued to produce several number one hits including “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.” The duo was recognized as the Top Vocal Duo at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012 and 2013.

“We are thrilled to host this vocal duo; country music fans are going to love this show,” said Stacey McKay, Director of Marketing at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

Showtime on September 2 is at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at Bizzute’s Gift Shop at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel or at ticketmaster.com.

