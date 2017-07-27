MC360™ Launches Powerful Tool to Build and Maintain Resumes Virtually

An up-to-date resume prepares you better for your next interview. “At this stage in my career, or at any stage - it's important to have the ability to save different resumes especially when you need to tailor it for specific jobs,” said Adam Monti, MC360™ user.

Building and maintaining a resume can be a stressful task, especially for first-time job seekers and individuals who have been out of the workforce for a period of time. MC360™, a cloud based start-up in New Jersey, recognized the problem, and created a solution that provides a cost-effective way for individuals currently seeking work.

“Our origin started from our own personal experience of keeping our resumes current and relevant,” said Mitchell Brown, COO of MC360™. “Our goal was to create an affordable solution for college students, as well as other members of the workforce, to have virtual access to update their resume anytime, anywhere.”

Affordable is an understatement. MC360™ offers free memberships to anyone who has a college-based email address. The company also offers free memberships to the unemployed. For Brown and the team behind MC360™, they’re striving to help those seeking employment land in the right position within their chosen industry. Those who are currently employed pay a $10.99 service fee to access and update their resume at any given time. The software developed by MC360™ makes it simple for users to easily format and consistently update their resume as needed. The concept has attracted the millennial audience on the hunt for employment.

“At this stage in my career, or at any stage - it's important to have the ability to save different resumes especially when you need to tailor it for specific jobs,” said Adam Monti, MC360™ user. “MC360™ stands out among the competition. I have utilized a few different programs that are far inferior or have flaws you don't find in MC360™. Functionality, ease of use as well as having everything at your fingertips makes MC360™ far superior to the competition. I can think of so many other businesses that can take advantage of MC360™ as well as utilize it to help their clients.”

MC360™ is also reaching other age demographics. Bill McCloskey, who’s in his 50s, was out of work for two years struggling to prepare his resume to appeal to particular jobs he was applying for. McCloskey quickly found that by using MC360™, he was able to keep track of his resumes on one platform which helped him craft resumes for each job.

“I was able to get all of my resumes from a career spanning over 30 years by using MC360™,” said Bill McCloskey, current MC360™ user and data analyst. “MC360™ customized relative experience for the particular job I was applying for, and was able to land thanks to MC360™.

So far, the recently launched company has more than 1,000 users and the number of sign-ups is rapidly expanding by the day.

About MC360™:

Headquartered in New Jersey and serving on a global scale, MC360™ offers a cloud-based resume software service created by a dedicated team of entrepreneurs to improve the efficiency of building and maintaining resumes. MC360™ helps you quickly manage your content, create resumes and cover letters, so you can find the job you want. The software allows users to create a structured and visually appealing resume with minimal effort. Users are able to access their resume from a virtual location, giving them the freedom to stay ahead in a competitive job market. For more information, visit http://www.mc360.com.