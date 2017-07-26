This year’s recipients are among the most inspiring applicants we’ve seen. In addition to being athletic and academic standouts, they are all driven to inspire and empower the diabetes community.

Team Type 1 Foundation, a nonprofit organization pursuing a global mission of education, empowerment and equal access to medicine for everyone affected by diabetes, is excited to announce the 106 college athletes with type 1 diabetes who will receive scholarships as part of its Global Ambassador Program.

Established in 2005, the Team Type 1 Foundation has bestowed a total of 271 college scholarships to athletes with type 1 diabetes who compete in a NCAA or NAIA sport worth approximately $400,000 through its Global Ambassador Program, which launched in 2014.

For the 2017-18 academic year, the Foundation will fund ten $5,000 scholarships, 12 $2,500 scholarships, 42 $1,000 scholarships and an additional 42 $500 scholarships totaling $150,000 in awards.

This year’s Global Ambassador $5,000 winners include:



Peninah Benjamin - Dartmouth College - Sailing

Daymon Blackport - Eastern Illinois University - Soccer

William Bridgeman - Hanover College - Soccer

Casey Reece Harper - University of Oklahoma - Football

Heather Kipniss - University of Tampa - Golf

Delaney Miller - Princeton University - Track & Field/Cross Country

Hunter Sego - DePauw University - Football

Connor Shortt - Pacific University - Football

Ryan D. Wancata - University of Mount Union - Baseball

Gabrielle Zegers - Duke University - Fencing

“This year’s recipients are among the most inspiring applicants we’ve seen. In addition to being athletic and academic standouts, they are all driven to inspire and empower the diabetes community,” said Team Type 1 Founder and President Phil Southerland. “All of our recipients demonstrate exceptional potential. In addition to our financial support, we work closely with each athlete to recognize the power they have and encourage them to use this potential to change lives. Our hope is that through these scholarships, these athletes remain active members of the diabetes community for years to come. “

Team Type 1’s scholarships are being awarded at a time where college tuition continues to skyrocket and the cost of diabetes care averages around $300-$500 per month.

“We are pleased to award these scholarships. They have been an integral part of our mission since we launched the program in 2014 and it is gratifying to know that we can support these 106 students in a direct way that cuts their diabetes costs,” said Team Type 1 co-founder and Program Director Dr. Biljana Southerland. “We are excited to include these amazing student athletes as part of the Foundation’s outreach activities, which includes participation at numerous diabetes conferences, diabetes camps, clinics and educational events throughout the year.”

In addition to their hard work in the classroom and on the field, the Global Ambassador athletes are tasked with raising awareness about Team Type 1’s mission in developing countries where access to diabetes management tools is limited. Since its inception, the Team Type 1 Foundation has donated 2.2 million test strips and 1,750 glucose meters and offered advisory support to the Rwanda Government for their National Diabetes Plan, which ensures access to sustainable diabetes care while limiting the government’s financial burden. In 2017, the Foundation expanded this diabetes support program to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Tina and Richard V. Carolan Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cancer research and humanitarian relief, generously supports Team Type 1’s Global Ambassador Program.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on a number of eligibility factors, including grade point average, athletic achievement, personal story, financial needs and community service. The 2017 scholarship recipients compete in nearly 20 different NCAA/NAIA sports. For more information on the Global Ambassador Scholarship Program, please visit: http://teamtype1.org/gasp/

ABOUT TEAM TYPE 1 FOUNDATION

Established in 2005, the Team Type 1 Foundation is a nonprofit organization pursuing a mission of education, empowerment and equal access to medicine for everyone affected by diabetes. Collaborating with governments, healthcare professionals, diabetes experts and individuals living with diabetes around the world, the Team Type 1 Foundation is bridging the gap to access and education through sustainable and economically viable solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.teamtype1.org.

