ADAC’s sixth annual design celebration, DISCOVER ADAC, will take place September 26-28 in Atlanta, featuring more than 30 events that incorporate newly minted topics of fashion, film, and philanthropy. In partnership with the nation’s top design publications and organizations, this free-to-attend market is packed with esteemed keynote presenters and organizations who add perspective, inspiration, and knowledge about the industry, along with an insider look at the future of interiors.

“We’re thrilled with the extensive amount of new concepts coming to this year’s market – new media partners such as Garden & Gun, open houses in both the main Center and ADAC West, fashion-focused window installations sponsored by our new partner, Fashion Group International, an unprecedented number of showroom and partner participants,” said Katie Miner, general manager at ADAC. “The week is sure to be filled with diverse happenings for every kind of design enthusiast, from presentations on how to better your business to inspirational talks and curated pop-ups.”

The design week opens with a panel discussion on preview day, September 25, at 3 p.m. with Barbara Westbrook and Olivia Thomas. A designer whose work emphasizes beauty and comfort, Barbara has spent her career creating rooms that enrich their families’ lives. As the Honorary Chair for this year’s Thrift Studio, she joins Dwell with Dignity’s Executive Director Olivia Thomas for a conversation about Barbara’s approach to designing family homes with heart. Following the discussion, don’t miss the chance to toast to design, fashion, and philanthropy during the Opening Day Celebration at 4 p.m. Explore fashion’s influences on the world of interior design as uber-chic design firms, luxury retailers, and top local media team up to create five stylish window displays in honor of Fashion Group International’s 70th Anniversary.

Preview the fall 2017 key events below:

“House Beautiful Style Secrets Revealed” on Tuesday, September 26 – House Beautiful’s Editor in Chief, Sophie Donelson, presents a lively chat on what takes a room from stylish and comforting to magazine-worthy and truly memorable. House Beautiful cover stars and debut ADAC panelists – Suellen Gregory of Richmond and Benjamin Dhong of San Francisco – discuss their techniques for crafting dynamic interiors and arresting cover images. Sponsored by Hearst Design Group.

“Great Architecture = The Sum of ALL Great Design” on Tuesday, September 26 – Karen Elizabeth Marx, Hearst Design Group Special Projects Karen Elizabeth Marx, Hearst Design Group Special Projects Director, engages in an intimate conversation with M. Brian Tichenor and Raun Thorp, Founders of Los Angeles based design practice, Tichenor & Thorp. Dubbed as Hollywood’s best kept secret, this dynamic duo collaborates with many film industry power players. They are the go-to architects for interior design luminaries Suzanne Rheinstein, Kelly Wearstler, Barbara Barry and Michael S. Smith. They will debut their first book, Outside In – The Gardens and Houses of Tichenor & Thorp, featuring specially commissioned photographs by famed interiors photographer Roger Davis and Brian Tichenor’s own masterly watercolors, drawings and plans. Sponsored by Hearst Design Group.

“Southern Style Now” on Wednesday, September 27 – The Traditional Home Southern Style Now Showhouse is just around the corner in Savannah! As a prelude to the November opening, the magazine’s new Editor in Chief, Jill Waage, sits down with design talents Chuck Chewning, Phoebe Howard, and Melanie Turner, to quiz them on quintessential southern style – then, now, and always. Listen in as these luminaries share what holds true and what’s next for southern design. One thing’s for sure: everyone is welcome and will surely feel at home. Sponsored by Traditional Home.

“The Bee Cottage Story” on Wednesday, September 27 – Based on her latest book, The Bee Cottage Story – How I Made a Muddle of Things and Decorated My Way Back to Happiness, Frances Schultz combines her personal memoir with practical decorating advice. Through renovating an old summer cottage, Frances renovated her soul, regained her confidence, and ultimately restored an authentic sense of self. Beyond the narrative of the house is the story of the healing power of doing what you love and being true to yourself—and the enduring connection between the two. Sponsored by Editor At Large and Business of Home.

“Haute Bohemians” on Thursday, September 28 – Travel the world through the lens of photographer Miguel Flores-Vianna and find out who, exactly, is an “haute bohemian” and why their homes are so idyllic, authentic, and enchanting. MILIUEU’s Interiors Editor, Leslie Newsom Rascoe, candidly discusses with Miguel his perspective from behind the camera while photographing for MILIEU and select national publications as they share highlights from his newly released book, Haute Bohemians. Sponsored by MILIEU.

“Creating Places to Call Home” on Thursday, September 28 – Award-winning architect and author of the new book A Place to Call Home, Gil Schafer believes the most successful houses are the ones that celebrate living—houses with timeless charm that are imbued with memory and a distinct sense of place. Join Gil as he opens the doors to his world of comfortable classicism, sharing some of the firm’s most recent and exciting projects from around the country—walking through the inner workings of his distinctive approach—from concrete techniques to the more emotional and intuitive aspects of his process and showing how he brings his projects to life and fills them with soul. Sponsored by Architectural Digest.

“Deal or No Deal: The Power of Publishing” on Thursday, September 28 – In the age of digital disruption, paper may seem like a thing of the past, but Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Editor in Chief Elizabeth Ralls sits down with publishing powerhouses Jill Cohen and Sarah Burningham to explore the power of immortalizing your brand in the 21st century. Jill and Sarah will reveal the key ingredients for finding an authentic voice; how to navigate the author representation process; and strategies for packaging and marketing. Discover why publishing a coffee-table tome is not just a savvy marketing strategy, but also a launch pad for future collaboration, and, most importantly, why the South is considered the "sweet spot" for best-selling design books. Sponsored by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

See the full event guide here.

Guests can register for individual events or a full day here. Registration opens Friday, August 11. For more information on ADAC and this free event, visit the center’s website and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #DISCOVERADAC.

ABOUT ADAC:

ADAC is a community-focused, nationally-recognized leader in the world of interior design and home fashion, built over 50 years ago by renowned architect and developer John Portman. For a half-century it has served as the essential one-stop shopping resource for interior designers, architects, and builders. The ADAC campus consists of 550,000 square feet with over 65 showrooms offering 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines including furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile and stone, and home theater products. Likewise, ADAC’s extensive services include custom designs such as framing, electronic systems, faux-finishing, and draperies. In addition, signature industry presentations, celebrity and media events, educational programs and networking opportunities held throughout the year make ADAC truly a one-of-a-kind, design destination. To learn more, visit http://www.adacatlanta.com. For upcoming events, visit http://www.adacatlanta.com/events.

