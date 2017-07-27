Renters can give a property manager a photo of a maintenance request with a new software feature from Rentec Direct. This feature will help landlords improve their efficiency in handling maintenance requests by getting a more accurate illustration of the problem or issue that needs to be fixed.

Rentec Direct, industry leading software solution for property management, has added a new feature that allows tenants to add pictures to maintenance requests and work orders via the platform’s Tenant Portal. The new feature was added based on user feedback and the company’s mission of providing excellent user experiences.

Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct, said, “We know a picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s the idea behind this new product feature. Communication between landlords and tenants is an important part of our offerings, so we wanted to take it to the next level with an integrated ability for photo sharing.”

This new feature will help landlords improve their efficiency in handling maintenance requests by getting a more accurate illustration of the problem or issue that needs to be fixed. This can reduce the amount of time spent sending personnel to inspect the problem and plan a remedy.

Rentec Direct’s Tenant Portal is mobile friendly and can easily upload photos from a user’s smartphone or desktop, along with accepting a detailed description of the problem. When a landlord activates the Tenant Portal work order feature, the tenant can upload up to three photographs. Landlords can also share their own photos with the tenant on the same work order if they wish.

For more information, visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-tenants-can-attach-photos-to-work-orders/

###

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more.