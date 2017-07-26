Incorporating 7LFreight’s services into our 3.0 TMS allows customers to rate shop within their TMS, accessing accurate rates in real-time without the time consuming maintenance, delivering a significant increase in productivity to our users.

Supply Vision, the Chicago-based Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, has entered into a collaborative agreement with 7LFreight, a leading provider of rate management software (RMS) for the freight industry, headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon. This partnership will allow the two firms to integrate rating data across their respective platforms, offering customers a more efficient way to manage tariffs and make decisions on the best vendors for moving goods around the world.

Supply Vision’s 3.0 Transportation Management System (TMS) provides logistics service providers (LSPs) with a mobile-friendly platform for managing the complete shipping process, from routing to accounting. Integrating with the rate management APIs provided by 7LFreight will deliver a user-friendly, real-time tool that significantly streamlines the rate management process.

“Managing rates has always been a manual and time-consuming weekly process for operators,” said Amanda Bohl, president of Supply Vision. “Incorporating 7LFreight’s services into our 3.0 TMS allows customers to rate shop within their TMS, accessing accurate rates in real-time without the time consuming maintenance, delivering a significant increase in productivity to our users.”

The combined power of Supply Vision’s 3.0 multi modal TMS and 7L’s RMS offers customers:



99.9+ percent tariff data accuracy.

The ability to exchange negotiated pricing in real time.

Increased operational efficiencies with shorter quote times and the ability to instantly view local and market rates for known and previously unknown providers.

Reduced cost of goods purchased by improving operators’ ability to make the best data driven rating decisions.

Access to more than 6 million airfreight rates to over 10,000 destinations, 1,900+ cartage agent locations with rates, points, surcharges and accessorials, plus weekly updated flight schedules.

“We continue to expand our partnerships across the freight industry and are proud to partner with Supply Vision,” said Brennan O’Dowd, chief executive officer of 7LFreight. “We believe our collective offerings will enhance the value to current and future customers of both companies.”

The partnership between Supply Vision and 7LFreight is effective immediately.

About Supply Vision:

Supply Vision is a cloud-based supply chain software technology partner committed to responsive customer support, collaborative product road maps and personalized training. The company’s web-based mobile platform delivers flexible tools to help organizations manage the supply chain by enabling collaboration between shippers and logistics providers. Supply Vision’s suite of products covers the entire supply chain and includes a Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Dispatch and Customer Portal. http://www.supply-vision.com

About 7LFreight

7LFreight was created with the primary goal of becoming a highly effective and useful tool for Freight Forwarders. Over the years, 7LFreight has continued to innovate and enhance its product offerings. With their stern commitment to providing world class customer service, 7LFreight proudly serves over 160 forwarders with more than 10,000 transportation professionals rely on 7LFreight as their source of rate information. 7LFreight's key solutions include their Rate Management Platform and their global flight schedule tool. More information can be found at http://www.7LFreight.com.