One of the most advanced LED headlamps of its kind, the INOVA® STS™ Headlamp from Nite Ize features 265 Lumens, dual color LEDs, and an innovative Swipe-to-Shine® control panel. This easy-to-use, touch-activated interface creates a completely waterproof and impact resistant* housing component that eliminates all fumbling and frustration when trying to figure out how to get the right color and lighting mode needed. This portable powerhouse is the perfect solution for those looking for a quality, reliable, high-performing, headlamp.

The waterproof, impact-resistant polycarbonate body houses both white and red LEDs and features an ultra-sensitive Swipe-To-Shine touch-activated interface. With five lighting modes per color including: high, variable dim, medium, strobe, and lock-out, this light will deliver the exact light needed.

To activate, simply swipe across the top of the headlamp along the path of the white or red colored arrows or swipe twice in the same direction for flashing mode in that color. To adjust the brightness of either color LED, swipe in that color’s direction, and within two seconds press a finger on the pad and hold until you have the exact amount of light needed. The LED will automatically adjust until released. Lock-out mode can also be activated to avoid accidental battery drain when being stored or transported.

Powered by three included replaceable AAA batteries, the INOVA STS Headlamp will run for more than three hours on high and as long as 108 hours with a white LED in low (and even longer in red). Offered in black or orange, this headlamp will be available soon for $34.99.

