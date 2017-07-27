Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT

Durante Rentals LLC, the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals, has opened the doors to their eighth store at 108 Federal Road in Danbury, CT. Located across the street from the renowned Frank Pepe Pizzeria, this strategically located property is situated right off Interstate 84 (Exit 11) and US-202 (White Turkey Road) for easy access and ample parking.

While this is their first location within the state, Durante Rentals has always serviced upper Connecticut and it’s many contractors from their Brewster and Carmel hubs in nearby Putnam County and lower Connecticut from their Flushing, Queens branch. Durante also has locations in the Bronx, Elmsford, Mt. Vernon, and West Nyack. The Danbury location will offer an assortment of tools and equipment for rent and retail for construction, industrial, landscape, and homebuilding applications.

“We are excited to open our eighth location in eight years of business and our first location outside of New York State,” said Co-Founder John Durante. “Our entire Durante team has worked very hard to put this new spot on the map and we couldn’t be prouder of the job they have done. We thank the many Connecticut contractors who have already welcomed us with open arms,” said John.

This depot’s dedicated team of knowledgeable and enthusiastic rental coordinators, drivers, and mechanics are at the ready to serve the local contractors, municipalities and homeowners of Danbury and adjoining communities. With more and more equipment arriving daily, the Danbury yard is stockpiled with mini excavators, boom lifts, generators, scissor lifts, forklifts, air compressors, landscaping equipment and more. The indoor showroom features chainsaws, power cutters, safety gear, diamond blades, traffic safety products, accessories and more. In addition to equipment and tool rentals, the Danbury location will also offer sales, parts, and service for all makes and models of equipment.

Durante Rentals Danbury will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information about the new Danbury store, visit DuranteRentals.com or call 203-601-6969.

About Durante Rentals

Founded in 2009 by three entrepreneurs, Durante Rentals is the most dependable name in construction equipment and tool rentals in the New York Tri-State area. Construction professionals look to Durante for all their equipment needs including mini excavators, skid steers, light towers, generators, compressors, forklifts, air tools, boom lifts and more. Now with eight convenient locations and counting, their geographic footprint continues to expand while servicing all five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam and Rockland Counties, Connecticut and New Jersey. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit http://www.DuranteRentals.com.