Made in Medina County Welcomes Disney Institute to Medina County

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to Medina County on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Hosted by Made in Medina County and presented with support from MTD Products, this one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

Registration is $349/per person and includes all course materials as well as lunch, parking, etc. A special discount rate of $299 is available to qualifying organizations. For more information or to register, please visit http://madeinmedinacounty.com/2017-disney-institute-day/

About Disney Institute

As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment.

To learn more, visit http://www.disneyinstitute.com or call 321-939-4600.

About Made in Medina County

Because manufacturing represents over 29% of Medina County’s economy, Made in Medina County's mission is to raise awareness and educate residents, students and businesses as to the economic importance and career opportunities of our manufacturing industry. To learn more, visit http://www.madeinmedinacounty.com.