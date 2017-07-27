Martin Jean & Jackson Hiring 9th Attorney, Jeffrey A. Glendening

Attorney, Jeffrey A. Glendening

Martin Jean & Jackson is thrilled to announce the hiring of their 9th attorney, Jeffrey A. Glendening. With over 30 years of legal experience, he is a seasoned litigator with an invaluable wealth of education and experience in the field of personal injury. The firm is inspired by his various accomplishments, such as his AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, as well as his inclusion into the Oklahoma Super Lawyers® organization. Recognized as a top attorney in his field, Mr. Glendening is a member of the American Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, and Tulsa County Bar Association.

Prior to earning his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma, College of Law, Mr. Glendening earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the same institution. After his admittance to practice in the State of Oklahoma in 1986, he earned admittance to practice in the United States Court of Appeals and the United States District Court for the Northern, Western, and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma.

Martin Jean & Jackson continues to serve victims of negligence and injury, and they do so with a compassionate and determined approach. If you or a loved one has been injured due the fault of another, they want to fight on your behalf and ensure you obtain the compensation you deserve. Their legal team is relentless in their pursuit of justice because it is their duty to advocate for those who need it most. If you are interested in scheduling an initial consultation with their team, you can reach their Tulsa office by calling (918) 623-4119.