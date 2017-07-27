Thailand Board of Investment Launches Strategic Talent Center (STC)

“The Strategic Talent Center will help ensure companies doing business in Thailand are able to get started quickly and with knowledgeable, highly capable professionals on board.”

Thailand Board of Investment’s New York office announces the July 3rd launch of the Strategic Talent Center (STC), an office in Bangkok dedicated to helping science and technology companies successfully establish operations in Thailand. The Strategic Talent Center will serve as a nexus for multiple government agencies and will help companies find highly skilled Thai and foreign workers, register these experts with the appropriate governmental institutions, and facilitate the visa and work permit processes, among other services.

In February, Thailand announced its “4.0” initiative, an extensive economic plan intended to bring Thailand to its full potential as the ASEAN region’s industrial hub. The rigorous plan to transform the Thai economy includes investment, business attraction, and infrastructural development initiatives. One of the most important elements of the 4.0 plan calls for additional emphasis on knowledge-based industries, as well as R&D and innovation activity. The Strategic Talent Center (STC) is integral to achieving this component of the Thailand 4.0 vision, ensuring companies that establish operations in Thailand have access to the specialized workforce they need in order to function. The STC will serve as an interface between these companies and the Thai government agencies they will need to liaise with.

“Identifying and recruiting highly skilled labor is one of the first challenges a business will face, particularly in the science and technology fields,” says Ms. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, Deputy Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment. “The Strategic Talent Center will help ensure companies doing business in Thailand are able to get started quickly and with knowledgeable, highly capable professionals on board.”

For North American science and technology companies seeking to employ skilled workers in Thailand, the process is simple. Companies can key in their requirements for specialized workforce at http://www.boi.go.th/stc. In turn, STC, in collaboration with the respective government agencies, can search their human resources databases for experts and make suggestions.

More detailed information on identifying science and technology experts, obtaining recognition of foreign experts’ qualifications, as well as visa and work permit facilitation is available on the STC website.

“Science and technology activity is central to the future of Thailand’s economy and the 4.0 economic development plan,” concluded Deputy Secretary General Pattanapanchai. “The new Strategic Talent Center is proof positive of Thailand’s commitment to supporting our economy’s future innovators.”

About BOI

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is the investment promotion agency for Thailand that facilitates foreign direct investment. BOI’s services are free of charge and customized to help business succeed in Thailand. For more information, please visit http://www.boi.go.th and http://www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com