Genetec Attends ASIAL 2017 Security Exhibition and Conference

Genetec at ASIAL Security Conference Stand #D10 Sydney Australia

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions, today announced it is attending ASIAL Security Exhibition and Conference in Sydney, Australia this week. The company will demonstrate its latest innovative unified physical security technologies that help integrators and end-users in transit, airports, enterprise, education, retail and government ‘Protect the Everyday’. ASIAL Security Exhibition and Conference 2017 will take place at ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour from 26-28 July. Visit Genetec at stand #D10.

Product Lineup

Genetec will demonstrate Security Center 5.6, the latest version of its unified, open architecture IP security platform and the only unified security software with top 10 rankings (reported by IHS Markit®) across VMS, access control and ALPR categories. With many new features including an HTML5 web client and enhanced Ersi mapping interface in Plan Manager, Security Center 5.6 also supports the most current ‘Security of Security’ hardening measures and standards for authentication, authorisation, and encryption.

The company will also showcase Genetec Retail Sense, an analytics application designed for retail marketing and operations, and Genetec Clearance, a collaborative investigation management solution for law enforcement and security professionals. New access control and video device integrations in Security Center 5.6 allow customers to use license plates as access control credentials with the new AutoVu SharpV camera.

Also at ASIAL, visitors can get demonstrations of Genetec Mission Control, a collaborative decision-making solution, and many new security applications created specifically for vertical markets. A vast selection of supported video, access control, and storage hardware and software systems from the Genetec ecosystem of partners] will also be showcased.

Protecting Public Privacy

Genetec is dedicated to help prevent unnecessary intrusion into the public’s personal privacy without compromising security. The company will demonstrate KiwiVision products that create video streams that blur the faces of the public captured in surveillance video in real-time, while movements, actions and events remain recognizable. The automated privacy protection solution can be used indoors and outdoors, in interior defined spaces, and public areas.

About Genetec

Genetec develops open-architecture software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based access control, video surveillance and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) into one platform. A global innovator since 1997, Genetec is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and serves enterprise and government organizations via an integrated network of resellers, certified channel partners, integrators and consultants in over 80 countries. Genetec was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies that unify IP physical security systems. For more information about Genetec, visit: http://www.genetec.com

