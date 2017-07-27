This conference is a great opportunity to share how JJ Tech’s artificial lift system has changed the way the industry looks at jet pump artificial lift.

JJ Tech, a leader in oil and gas jet pump artificial lift, will be exhibiting its artificial lift solution at the DUG Eagle Ford show Aug 29 – 31, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas in booth number 535. On display will be patented JJ Tech jet pumps and Wanner Hydra-cell diaphragm pumps.

“This conference is a great opportunity to share how JJ Tech’s artificial lift system has changed the way the industry looks at jet pump artificial lift,” said Chris Lamberth, president and operations manager at JJ Tech. “With no moving parts down hole, and a seal less, high pressure, reliable diaphragm surface pump, maintenance costs are greatly reduced as is environmental impact.”

The JJ Tech jet pump system is designed for operators who are looking to minimize downtime and operating costs due to workovers that are sometimes necessary with other forms of artificial lift. With no moving parts down-hole the jet pump excels in producing horizontal wells, crooked holes, and wells that make solids.

Hart Energy's DUG Eagle Ford conference and exhibition connects 400+ exhibitors and 30+ speakers from South Texas' midstream and upstream oil and gas communities with thousands of attendees including landmen, oil and gas producers, finance professionals, investors, upstream service companies, pipeline operators, midstream service providers, regulators, policy-makers among others.

About JJ Tech:

JJ Tech is a US based, world-wide supplier of cutting edge artificial lift systems to the oil and gas industry. To learn more about JJ Tech and artificial lift products, visit j-jtech.com.