CamelBak® Fourteener™ & Sequoia™ Get Elevated to New Heights

The best can always get better - and that’s why CamelBak took its two most popular outdoor packs and recreated them from the ground up so hikers can summit higher peaks and conquer longer trails with even more confidence. The 2018 redesigns of Fourteener™ and Sequoia™ come in two cargo capacities each, all with new waist belt wings which work as cargo compression as well as hydration compression. When the user puts on the pack and tightens the waist belt, it pulls the wings around their waist and compresses cargo and hydration at the same time as cinching the belt snug around the hips to carry the weight of the pack. They are also equipped with Air Support™ back panels that allow massive horizontal ventilation without compromising load-carry or stability. The Sequoia pack is specifically designed for women, with a shorter torso length and S-curved harness.

CamelBak Fourteener 24 & Sequoia 22: MSRP $150 USD, Available January 2018

CamelBak Fourteener 20 & Sequoia 18: MSRP $130 USD, Available January 2018

Key Features:



Air Support Back Panel: Innovative air tunnels maximize ventilation while keeping load close to your body for increased stability

Dual Wing Belt with Cargo: Seamlessly integrated cargo compression offers a variety of options for additional essentials storage

Stretch Overflow Pocket: Stash your rain shell, extra layers and other on-the-go essentials

Soft Lined Pocket: Keep sunglasses or electronics safe and easy to access

Trekking Pole Carry: Easily attach and removed poles when needed

Dimensions + Specifications:

Fourteener 24: 21L Cargo + 3L Crux Reservoir

Pack Only Weight: 1.2 kg, 2 lbs. 10 oz.

Torso Fit Range: 43-53 cm, 17-21 in.

Waist Fit Range: 71-116 cm, 28-46 in.

Fabric: 420D Nylon Plain Weave, 210D Nylon Ripstop

Sequoia 22 (W’s): 19L Cargo + 3L Crux Reservoir

Pack Only Weight: 1.0 kg, 2 lbs. 3 oz.

Torso Fit Range: 38-48 cm, 15-19 in.

Waist Fit Range: 71-116 cm, 28-46 in.

Fabric: 420D Nylon Plain Weave, 210D Nylon Ripstop

Fourteener 20: 17L Cargo + 3L Crux Reservoir

Pack Only Weight: 1.1 kg, 2 lbs. 6 oz.

Torso Fit Range: 43-53 cm, 17-21 in.

Waist Fit Range: 71-116 cm, 28-46 in.

Fabric: 420D Nylon Plain Weave, 210D Nylon Ripstop

Sequoia 18 (W’s): 15L Cargo + 3L Crux Reservoir

Pack Only Weight: 930 g, 2 lbs. 0 oz.

Torso Fit Range: 38-48 cm, 15-19 in.

Waist Fit Range: 71-116 cm, 28-46 in.

Fabric: 420D Nylon Plain Weave, 210D Nylon Ripstop

About CamelBak®

CamelBak is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on CamelBak go to http://www.camelbak.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. For news and information, visit http://www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.