Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs today announced the opening of a new ‘Goodcents of the Future’ prototype restaurant in Olathe, Kan. just a few miles from the company’s franchise headquarters in DeSoto, Kan.

The new restaurant located at 10432 S. Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, Kan. 66061 (just off K10 Hwy and Ridgeview Rd.) now features a drive-thru in a brand new building just north of its previous location. It also has a larger, updated dining area, as well as new digital ordering kiosks that enable customers to quickly and easily self order and save preferences for future visits.

“We are excited at the opportunity to serve our customers in the same great location, but with a fresh new experience,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents. “From the new drive-thru to the innovative digital ordering kiosks, our goal is to deliver a state-of-the-art experience with all the same great service and food.”

The Goodcents menu includes a variety of traditional and specialty sub sandwiches made fresh-to-order on its signature freshly baked bread, as well as soups, pastas, chips and cookies. A Coca-Cola Freestyle touch screen soda fountain will also offer 165 different Coca-Cola products and custom flavors.

Goodcents will host a grand opening event on Tuesday, Aug. 8 featuring $2 6-inch turkey all day with special events around lunch at the new Ridgeview location. 20 percent of the day's sales at the new location will go to benefit Olathe Northwest Cheerleading.

To view the full menu or for more information about Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, visit http://www.goodcentssubs.com or to inquire about franchising opportunities visit goodcentssubs.com/franchising.

About Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs has more than 25 years experience providing high-quality deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta. Headquartered in DeSoto, Kan. with more than 80 locations across the country, the company is known for is signature bread recipes baked fresh in the restaurants every day, slicing sandwich meats and cheeses to order, and hearty pasta meals. It was also named one of the Top 50 Best Franchises by FitSmallBusiness.com in 2016. Visit goodcentssubs.com for more information. To connect with Goodcents through Facebook visit http://www.facebook.com/GoodcentsSubs or Twitter @EatGoodcents and Snapchat at GoodcentsSubs.