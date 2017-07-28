Cultivate Culinary School & Catering Holds Successful Fundraiser

“We’re confident that the success of this event will bring us closer to the community.”

Cultivate Culinary School & Catering held a highly successful fundraiser on Thursday, July 20, at the Oaks at Southpaw Farms in Mishawaka, Ind. The community was eager to get involved; in fact, about 200 attended, including sponsors and community members. All proceeds from the fundraiser went to support Cultivate Culinary School and its students.

“We’re so pleased to have so many sponsors who helped us share our story,” said Kelly Hofferth, executive director at Cultivate Culinary School. “We’re confident that the success of this event will bring us closer to the community.” Hofferth also praised Cultivate Culinary School’s youth students from the local Crossing campus in South Bend. “The students and staff, guided by Sean Hooker, and Randy Z, our culinary instructors, worked hard to ensure the fundraiser’s meal was delicious. One of Cultivate’s goal is to help local organizations, caters and restaurants reduce the amount of edible food thrown away and to repurpose that food to feed a family in need a high quality well balanced meal .””

When guests arrived, they were given a “passport booklet” that directed them to five stations scattered throughout the venue. At each station was a learning opportunity, including details about Cultivate and their activity in the community and volunteer opportunities. Guests could also hear the stories from students who are currently in Cultivate Culinary School’s program.

At the final stations, guests enjoyed a meal prepared by Cultivate Culinary School and participated in a silent auction and raffle. Winners received items from local stores, including two tickets to a Notre Dame football game and a catered tailgate by Cultivate! To entertain the younger generation, Cultivate Culinary School provided a bounce house and face painting.

After the fundraiser, Cultivate Culinary School made sure not to waste any leftovers. Extra food was recused and prepared into frozen meals for later distribution in the community.

To learn more about Cultivate Culinary School, visit http://www.cultivateculinary.com or call 574-440-2214.