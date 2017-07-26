The 2017 NAPCP Canadian Commercial Card and Payment Conference is the can’t-miss opportunity of the year for Canadian industry professionals. Currently, there is no similar organisation within the Canadian business-to-business market offering much needed end-user-based knowledge regarding the efficiencies provided within a complete commercial payment solution set.

The 2017 NAPCP Canadian Commercial Card and Payment Conference is the can’t-miss opportunity of the year for Canadian industry professionals. This year's conference will be held September 20-21, 2017, at the Chestnut Residence and Conference Centre in Toronto Ontario. Registration is now open, with Early Bird ending on February 6, 2017. For details, please visit the conference website.

The conference features engaging educational breakout sessions covering key topics such as: fraud and compliance, expansion and optimisation, implementation, ePayables, auditing and travel management. Each session is presented by end-user practitioners who have real-world experience. The two-day event also includes several networking opportunities and roundtable discussion groups.

Fidel Coutou, Senior Director P2P Shared Services, Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

Ronda Davis, CPCP, Business Data Analyst, SCI

Doug Doucette, Instructor, Mount Royal University

Louise Guigue, CPA, CGA, Manager, Financial Services Systems & Disbursements, NAV CANADA

Lezly Johnson, CPPB, Purchasing Analyst, Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Terri J.B. Moreno, GTP, Travel Manager, Anaren, Inc.

Rita Orsatti, Accounts Payable Manager, Sinai Health System, Mount Sinai Hospital

Lilia Tanjuakio, MBA, Director, Finance, Deloitte

Currently, there is no similar organisation within the Canadian business-to-business market offering much needed end-user-based knowledge regarding the efficiencies provided within a complete commercial payment solution set. These may include: process efficiencies, visibility, risk controls and working capital management. To meet this critical need for education, the NAPCP is offering a unique event focused on:

key strategies and tactics that result in effective and efficient business-to-business payments, including the exploration of the Commercial Card and Payment solution set (past, present and future), along with valuable business cases for implementation, risk control and optimisation

product demonstrations from sponsors/exhibitors–showcasing products, technology and services critical to end-users’ success

rich networking opportunities among the end-user and sponsor communities

The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of more than 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents. The NAPCP offers a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) credential.