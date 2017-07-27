Career Partners International (CPI), one of the largest career transition and outplacement firms in the world, is holding a leadership program on handling change in the workplace. The session, entitled “Manage Change & Integrate Transition: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” takes place on Wednesday, August 2.

In this session, Career Partners International’s local career transition experts will share essential insights to effectively manage employees’ transition as part of an organization’s talent management strategy. Key components of the program include effective communication, pitfalls to avoid, common career transition models, and practical approaches to managing “survivor syndrome.”

“As a leader, it is our accountability to ensure that our employees are well supported during the transition period,” said Anthony Raja Devadoss, Managing Director of Career Partners International—Singapore. “It is critical that employees who exited the company will continue to be the company’s brand ambassador and not otherwise.”

Successful companies often outperform competitors by constantly aligning their businesses and operating models to the ever-evolving market supply and demand. This inevitably impacts millions of jobs around the globe. Career Partners International’s informative session offers guidance to handle transition well in order to rejuvenate and re-energize one’s team to increase productivity.

To RSVP for this event, click here. For more information on how Career Partners International can help organizations through transition, visit CPIWorld.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is a leading provider of Outplacement, Career Management, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development services from more than 300 offices in over 45 countries. Employers around the world trust Career Partners International’s local market experts to provide the best possible outcomes for employees across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.