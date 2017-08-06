Maxey Village Apartments Rebranded “Verandas at Northshore”

Maxey Village is being rebranded and rebuilt by new owners along with a new property management company. The 409-unit apartment community has a prime location between Highway 10 and Crosby Freeway, at 666 Maxey RD, Houston, TX. The location is in walking distance of Herman Brown Park and across the street from Maxey Park. Robison Elementary School, Harris R P Elementary, and Woodland Acres Middle School are nearby. Just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and commerce along the Highway 10 corridor. Visit http://www.verandasatnorthshore.com for more details. The renovation offers a superior location with nearby highway access and value pricing ranging from $725 and $977 for one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Verandas at Northshore provides economy with the benefits of suburban living and the convenience of metropolitan accessibility. Verandas is currently offering a $99 Total Move-In promotion.

"We are pleased to have acquired this multifamily development in such a growing and vibrant submarket," says Patrick Duke, General Partner of Angelus Capital Group. “We are excited to have Verandas at Northshore become an exceptional Class C multifamily community located in a highly desirable submarket in Northeast Houston. Our priority is to offer an affordable quality product, accompanied by upgraded apartment features, and most importantly, stellar customer service. We’re committed to taking care of business, and our residents.”

Five renovated laundry centers are under construction. Playground equipment, soccer field, business center, limited access gates, and re-landscaping are soon forthcoming.

Upgrades include:

New AC Cooling Systems

New Ebony Appliances

Wood Vinyl Flooring

Plush Carpeting

White Ceiling Fans

White Kitchen Cabinets

Bookshelves*

Brick Fireplaces*

Huge Closets

Brick Accent Walls*

All New Electrical Outlets

Vibrant Paint Schemes

Resurfaced Parking Lot

Spacious, Open Courtyards

*In Select Floor Plans

The pricing at the renovated Verandas could be a relief to many apartment seekers considering soaring rental rates for apartments over the last few years. A July 12, 2017 Report from ABODO listed the average price for a one bedroom in the state of Texas as being $871 with a rising trend. Realty News reports an absorption gain of 4,916 apartment units in the first quarter of 2017 in the Houston market. Apartment List determined a 2.4% decline in the Houston market rents for the first half of the year. MarketSurveyTools.com reports Northshore specific has experienced a 3.31% increase in one-bedroom prices while two-bedroom prices remain static during 2017.