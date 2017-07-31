As companies prepare for the increased demand for facility improvements, design and manufacturing resources, operational agility and faster time to launch readiness are two key factors that will have an impact on their success.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced its 2017 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Conference, taking place 4 – 6 December in San Francisco, California. This year's event will expand the conversation beyond manufacturing capacity needs to address innovative operational and process development strategies to speed preparations toward launch readiness.

“The industry’s ability to operationalize their investments in new and re-designed facilities is central to its success in providing an adequate supply of products to meet patient needs,” said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President. “As companies prepare for the increased demand for facility improvements, design and manufacturing resources, operational agility and faster time to launch readiness are two key factors that will have an impact on their success.”

The 2017 ISPE Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Conference features three education tracks with comprehensive sessions offering solutions from industry, regulatory, and academic experts. Attendees will gain insight into innovative strategies and approaches designed to improve operational agility and preparation time for launch readiness. Hear regulatory perspectives on how to implement new manufacturing capabilities and advancements to insure timely licensure.

Conference highlights include:

Keynote Speakers:



Joydeep Ganguly, Vice President - Engineering, Facilities and Operations, Gilead Sciences

Timothy Moore, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations, Kite Pharma

Timothy Tyson, CEO, Avara

Robert Baffi, PhD, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations, BioMarin

Thomas Finn, PhD, Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies FDA/CBER

Dedicated Program on Advanced Therapeutics:

Explore the challenges and opportunities in bringing advanced therapeutics to market. Review the regulatory requirements, unique patient safety issues, and assurance of quality for truly personalized medicines. Analyze unique supply chain manufacturing and testing issues bringing these novel treatments to patients.

To learn more about this event and to register, visit http://www.ISPE.org/2017-Biopharmaceutical-Manufacturing-Conference.

