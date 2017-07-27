SIIA Announces 2017 CODiE™ Award Winners for Education Technology Industry

35 CODiE™ awards given for education industry innovation and excellence

Washington D.C. (PRWEB)

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, yesterday announced the winners of the 2017 CODiE Awards in education technology. The announcement was made during an awards celebration at the Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco to an audience of over 200 attendees. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market. The program was also streamed to a global web audience.

All of the nominated education technology products and services were reviewed by a group of tech-savvy educators and administrators from around the world, whose evaluations determined finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and voted to select 35 Education Technology CODiE Award winners, listed here by category, product and company:

Best Authoring / Development Tool for Educators
Learning Science Platforms, McGraw-Hill Education    

Best Classroom Management Solution
Unified Classroom, PowerSchool    

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
Florida Virtual School - Global Division, Foundations of Programming

Best College & Career Readiness Solution    
Naviance, Hobsons

Best Corporate / Workforce Learning Solution    
uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Creativity Tool for Students    
CodeCombat, CodeCombat, Inc.

Best Cross-Curricular Solution    
Ogment, EvoText

Best Data Solution
Edsby, Edsby

Best Digital Aggregation & Sharing Solution    
Curriki - Open Educational Resource Community Library, Curriki    

Best Education Cloud-Based Solution    
MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Educational App for a Mobile Device    
IXL, IXL Learning    

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution    
Delmar Online Training Simulation: Residential Construction Codes, Cengage Learning    

Best Enterprise Application Integration Solution    
DataSense Cloud Solutions, Authentica Solutions    

Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution    
Escalate English, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt    

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution    
Matific, Matific

Best Higher Education Enterprise Solution
Schoology, Schoology, Inc.    

Best Higher Education Learning Content Solution
MindTap Speech for Coopman/Lull's Public Speaking: The Evolving Art, 4th Edition, Cengage Learning    

Best Higher Education LMS or Learning Platform    
uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Instructional Solution in Other Curriculum Areas    
SIMnet, McGraw-Hill Education    

Best K-12 Course or Learning Management Solution    
Canvas by Instructure, Instructure    

Best K-12 Enterprise Solution    
ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.    

Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution
Renaissance Accelerated Reader 360®, Renaissance    

Best Learning Relationship Management Solution    
Unified Classroom, PowerSchool    

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution
Matific, Matific

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution    
MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff    
edWeb.net, edWeb.net

Best Reading/English/Language Arts Instructional Solution        
Headsprout, Learning A-Z

Best Science Instructional Solution
SPARKvue 2.5, PASCO Scientific    

Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution
ABC-CLIO Solutions, ABC-CLIO    

Best Social-Emotional Development Solution
x2VOL, intelliVOL

Best Solution for Special Needs Students
Skills for Autism, SKILLS Global    

Best Source for Reference or Education Resources
PBS LearningMedia, PBS

Best Student Assessment Solution    
uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Virtual Learning Solution    
CK-12 Science and Math Interactives, CK-12 Foundation    

uCertify LEARN was also named the Best Overall Education Product of 2017, which is awarded to the product with the highest overall score from the first and second rounds of judging.

"SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,” said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

ETIN (the Education Technology Industry Network of SIIA) is the leading voice for 200+ companies that provide software applications, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PK-20 sector. ETIN drives growth and innovation within the industry by providing leadership, advocacy, business development opportunities, government relations and critical ed tech market information. For more information, visit siia.net/etin

SIIA Communications Contact:
Allison Bostrom
202.289.7442
abostrom@siia.net

PR Contact:
Lauren Reid
C. Blohm & Associates
608.216.7300
lreid@cblohm.com

