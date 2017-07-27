Washington D.C. (PRWEB) July 27, 2017
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, yesterday announced the winners of the 2017 CODiE Awards in education technology. The announcement was made during an awards celebration at the Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco to an audience of over 200 attendees. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market. The program was also streamed to a global web audience.
All of the nominated education technology products and services were reviewed by a group of tech-savvy educators and administrators from around the world, whose evaluations determined finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and voted to select 35 Education Technology CODiE Award winners, listed here by category, product and company:
Best Authoring / Development Tool for Educators
Learning Science Platforms, McGraw-Hill Education
Best Classroom Management Solution
Unified Classroom, PowerSchool
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
Florida Virtual School - Global Division, Foundations of Programming
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
Naviance, Hobsons
Best Corporate / Workforce Learning Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Creativity Tool for Students
CodeCombat, CodeCombat, Inc.
Best Cross-Curricular Solution
Ogment, EvoText
Best Data Solution
Edsby, Edsby
Best Digital Aggregation & Sharing Solution
Curriki - Open Educational Resource Community Library, Curriki
Best Education Cloud-Based Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Educational App for a Mobile Device
IXL, IXL Learning
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution
Delmar Online Training Simulation: Residential Construction Codes, Cengage Learning
Best Enterprise Application Integration Solution
DataSense Cloud Solutions, Authentica Solutions
Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution
Escalate English, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution
Matific, Matific
Best Higher Education Enterprise Solution
Schoology, Schoology, Inc.
Best Higher Education Learning Content Solution
MindTap Speech for Coopman/Lull's Public Speaking: The Evolving Art, 4th Edition, Cengage Learning
Best Higher Education LMS or Learning Platform
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Instructional Solution in Other Curriculum Areas
SIMnet, McGraw-Hill Education
Best K-12 Course or Learning Management Solution
Canvas by Instructure, Instructure
Best K-12 Enterprise Solution
ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.
Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution
Renaissance Accelerated Reader 360®, Renaissance
Best Learning Relationship Management Solution
Unified Classroom, PowerSchool
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution
Matific, Matific
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff
edWeb.net, edWeb.net
Best Reading/English/Language Arts Instructional Solution
Headsprout, Learning A-Z
Best Science Instructional Solution
SPARKvue 2.5, PASCO Scientific
Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution
ABC-CLIO Solutions, ABC-CLIO
Best Social-Emotional Development Solution
x2VOL, intelliVOL
Best Solution for Special Needs Students
Skills for Autism, SKILLS Global
Best Source for Reference or Education Resources
PBS LearningMedia, PBS
Best Student Assessment Solution
uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Virtual Learning Solution
CK-12 Science and Math Interactives, CK-12 Foundation
uCertify LEARN was also named the Best Overall Education Product of 2017, which is awarded to the product with the highest overall score from the first and second rounds of judging.
"SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,” said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
ETIN (the Education Technology Industry Network of SIIA) is the leading voice for 200+ companies that provide software applications, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PK-20 sector. ETIN drives growth and innovation within the industry by providing leadership, advocacy, business development opportunities, government relations and critical ed tech market information. For more information, visit siia.net/etin
