The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, yesterday announced the winners of the 2017 CODiE Awards in education technology. The announcement was made during an awards celebration at the Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco to an audience of over 200 attendees. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market. The program was also streamed to a global web audience.

All of the nominated education technology products and services were reviewed by a group of tech-savvy educators and administrators from around the world, whose evaluations determined finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and voted to select 35 Education Technology CODiE Award winners, listed here by category, product and company:

Best Authoring / Development Tool for Educators

Learning Science Platforms, McGraw-Hill Education

Best Classroom Management Solution

Unified Classroom, PowerSchool

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

Florida Virtual School - Global Division, Foundations of Programming

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Naviance, Hobsons

Best Corporate / Workforce Learning Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Creativity Tool for Students

CodeCombat, CodeCombat, Inc.

Best Cross-Curricular Solution

Ogment, EvoText

Best Data Solution

Edsby, Edsby

Best Digital Aggregation & Sharing Solution

Curriki - Open Educational Resource Community Library, Curriki

Best Education Cloud-Based Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Educational App for a Mobile Device

IXL, IXL Learning

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution

Delmar Online Training Simulation: Residential Construction Codes, Cengage Learning

Best Enterprise Application Integration Solution

DataSense Cloud Solutions, Authentica Solutions

Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution

Escalate English, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution

Matific, Matific

Best Higher Education Enterprise Solution

Schoology, Schoology, Inc.

Best Higher Education Learning Content Solution

MindTap Speech for Coopman/Lull's Public Speaking: The Evolving Art, 4th Edition, Cengage Learning

Best Higher Education LMS or Learning Platform

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Instructional Solution in Other Curriculum Areas

SIMnet, McGraw-Hill Education

Best K-12 Course or Learning Management Solution

Canvas by Instructure, Instructure

Best K-12 Enterprise Solution

ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.

Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution

Renaissance Accelerated Reader 360®, Renaissance

Best Learning Relationship Management Solution

Unified Classroom, PowerSchool

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

Matific, Matific

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff

edWeb.net, edWeb.net

Best Reading/English/Language Arts Instructional Solution

Headsprout, Learning A-Z

Best Science Instructional Solution

SPARKvue 2.5, PASCO Scientific

Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution

ABC-CLIO Solutions, ABC-CLIO

Best Social-Emotional Development Solution

x2VOL, intelliVOL

Best Solution for Special Needs Students

Skills for Autism, SKILLS Global

Best Source for Reference or Education Resources

PBS LearningMedia, PBS

Best Student Assessment Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Virtual Learning Solution

CK-12 Science and Math Interactives, CK-12 Foundation

uCertify LEARN was also named the Best Overall Education Product of 2017, which is awarded to the product with the highest overall score from the first and second rounds of judging.

"SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,” said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

ETIN (the Education Technology Industry Network of SIIA) is the leading voice for 200+ companies that provide software applications, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PK-20 sector. ETIN drives growth and innovation within the industry by providing leadership, advocacy, business development opportunities, government relations and critical ed tech market information. For more information, visit siia.net/etin

