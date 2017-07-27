“We are rapidly expanding our global footprint and penetrating previously untapped vertical markets." -Craig Hyde, CEO of Rigor

Rigor, Inc., a leading provider of digital experience management solutions, announced its strongest quarter for new revenue growth in the last six years. On the back of significant international expansion in the Latin American and European markets, Rigor achieved 52% new business growth over Q1 of 2017 and is now operating with customers across five continents.

Rigor also saw enormous growth in the digital automotive market from automotive brands such as Cars.com and Carvana who join existing Rigor customers including AutoTrader and Kelley Blue Book. Below are some additional highlights from the quarter:



Largest bookings quarter in company history

175% growth in international sales

Addition of powerhouse retail brands including Coach and David Yurman

Secured substantial expansions with National Geographic, New York Times, Michael Kors and Kabbage

Launched APITester.com, a new solution focused on providing developers with ad hoc API functional and performance testing

Partnered with one of the largest managed service providers in Latin America specializing in web acceleration solutions

“We are extremely excited about our momentum in 2017,” said Craig Hyde, CEO of Rigor. “We are rapidly expanding our global footprint and penetrating previously untapped vertical markets. Our results from Q2 demonstrate that our strategy of integrating digital experience management throughout the DevOps lifecycle is working. As a result, we are expanding our reach further than ever before.”

About Rigor

Rigor is the new frontier of digital experience management. Rigor's SaaS platform enables businesses to develop and deploy fast and reliable customer experiences online with agility, efficiency, and confidence. Rigor is trusted by hundreds of businesses to proactively manage their digital performance and strategically improve their customers’ digital experiences. Rigor customers include: Ulta, Carter’s, TOMS, Abercrombie & Fitch, The Weather Company, Allrecipes, Ticketmaster, Michael Kors, Teradata, and CBS. Rigor is privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more info about Rigor visit: rigor.com