Cadence Labs was recognized by BizWest as part of the 2017 Mercury 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. The Mercury 100 ranks privately held companies in Boulder & Broomfield counties by their percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2016. Cadence Labs was ranked #1 in the “Flight IV” category of companies (those with 2016 revenues between $649,001 and $1,700,00), reporting a 636% increase in revenue from 2014 to 2016 and growing from $98,492 to $725,066. Cadence Labs was also ranked 2nd overall for all Flights.

"We are thankful to our team and amazing clients for making the past three years so successful. Since starting the business in 2014, we’ve gone from a small 2 person agency to having 8 team members (with more on the way)! We hope to be back next year in Flight III!" said Cadence Labs Chief Sales Officer and Co-Founder Gillian Owen.

Methodology

The 2017 Boulder Valley Mercury 100 is ranked on percentage of revenue growth between 2014 and 2016. Companies must be headquartered in either Boulder or Broomfield County. Cadence Labs is part of the "Flight IV" group of companies in the list having 2016 revenue between $649,001 and $1,700,000.

About Cadence Labs

Founded in 2014, Cadence Labs LLC is a software development and graphic design agency located in Boulder, Colorado. Our team specializes in eCommerce development on the Magento and Shopify platforms, as well as custom app development on the Laravel and AngularJS frameworks. Our team is 100% US based with a wide background of individual skills.

For more information, visit https://www.cadence-labs.com