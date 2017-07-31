We take the burden of out of pocket expenses or upfront costs out of the equation and work directly with our clients’ Tricare Insurance.

Every mother wants to do the very best that she can for her baby. She wants her child to develop and grow into a healthy and strong toddler. Nursing your infant and providing them with breast milk for at least the first six months of their lives is an important step to achieving this goal. It also passes on mom’s immunities to baby. Breast pumps make this process much easier. The Breastfeeding Shop wants to assist moms in providing a great start for their babies with top-rated breastfeeding products. MilitaryConnection.com is proud to help spread the word.

“TRICARE coverage for breastfeeding moms and moms-to-be is second to none,” said Military Connection CEO Debbie Gregory. “The coverage includes high quality, brand name breast feeding products such as those provided by the Breastfeeding Shop, including a wide range of top-rated postpartum and prenatal support products.”

The Breastfeeding Shop takes pride in being authorized to provide TRICARE moms and moms-to-be with a variety of electric breast pumps and supplies to assist moms in the care and usage of all their breast pumping needs. The family owned and operated shop provides exceptional customer service and easy online ordering applications for moms-to-be.

"My goal as a mom and a breast pump supplier is to provide as much as support as possible to military moms when it comes to breast pumps and supplies, while educating on what exactly is available to them,” said Patty Gatter, owner of The Breastfeeding Shop. She continued, “We take the burden of out of pocket expenses or upfront costs out of the equation and work directly with our clients’ Tricare Insurance. We pride ourselves in taking the guesswork out of the process and handle it, HASSLE FREE, for them!"

The Breast Pump Insurance Order Form page of the Breastfeeding Shop’s website is a secure and easy way to place orders. The Blog page contains articles and tips that are valuable to all moms and babies.

About Military Connection

MilitaryConnection.com is one of the most comprehensive online directories of resources and information for military, veterans and their loved ones. There are thousands of pages, with something for everyone. Known as “the Go To Site” the website has a significant reach, with over 1,000,000 combined fans and followers on social media. Two major areas of focus include employment and education. MilitaryConnection.com connects this audience with rich education benefits with outstanding schools and employers. Additionally, they work with a very select group of companies that offer outstanding products and services for military, veterans and their families. MilitaryConnection is also proud to assistant non-profits serving military and veterans. When the next tour of duty is home, it’s on MilitaryConnection.com, the Go To Site.

About The Breastfeeding Shop

The Breastfeeding Shop is a family-owned and operated business that is passionate about giving women the opportunity to breastfeed their children. As a preferred provider for moms with TRICARE, a health care program for uniformed service members and their families, the Breastfeeding Shop provides every mother the opportunity to easily and conveniently obtain quality breast pumps, breastfeeding accessories, as well as prenatal and postpartum support products from the comfort of their own homes.