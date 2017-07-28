Hundreds of communicators, marketers and social media professionals from agencies, B2B, B2C, nonprofit and government organizations will gather for PR News' annual two-day conference, the Big 4 Social Media Conference, which includes the Google for Communicators Boot Camp, at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco on August 9-10.

Thirty experts from Macy’s, IBM, Google, Taco Bell, Edelman and more will give instruction on how to build a larger following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, the new rules of SEO, influencer marketing and more. All-Access Passes include the full-day Google for Communicators Boot Camp on August 9.

Interactive sessions during the Social Media Conference and Google Boot Camp:



5 Ways You Can Start Using Google Analytics for Your Communications Strategy

How Communicators Use SEO Tactics to Raise the Search Ranking of their Content

How to Choose Among Facebook Messenger Day, Instagram and Snapchat Stories

How to Develop a Snapchat Presence

How to Launch Successful AdWords Campaigns and Communicate It to Senior Leaders

How to Make Sure Your Paid Social Strategy is Paying Off

How to Prepare for the Coming of Age Voice Search

How to Use Facebook Live to Broadcast Your Brand’s Story

Influencer Strategies Across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

Instagram ROI: Low-Cost Tactics for Visual Storytelling

Measurement Treasure: The KPIs That Spell Social Success

Social Listening on Twitter: Translating Analytics into Engagement

The New Rules of SEO That Communicators Need to Know

Your Brand On YouTube: Build A Dedicated Following One Video at a Time

Beyond the sessions on every facet of social media and Google, attendees will also make long-lasting connections with other like-minded professionals through eight networking opportunities.

“I was so impressed with the overall event. The quality of the presentations was top-notch, and the ability to network with like-minded people during the breaks and at lunch was invaluable,” – Past attendee and Director of Global Media Relations, SAP AG.

The All-Access Pass includes both the Google for Communicators Boot Camp on August 9 and the Big 4 Social Media Conference on August 10. The Last-Chance Rate, which saves $300, ends July 28. Save $100 per person when you bring a group of two or more people from your organization. To learn more about the event and to register, visit http://www.prnew.se/big4sanfran.

For questions regarding this event email Client Services at clientservices(at)accessintel.com. To sponsor this event, contact Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com.

