HIMSS announced today that Michael Daniel, Cybersecurity Coordinator to President Barack Obama from 2012-2016, will keynote Day 2 of the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum, the nation’s foremost event for health organizations tackling data security. The event kicks off at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Sept. 11-13, 2017.

Daniel will deliver his keynote, The Evolving Healthcare Information Security Organization, Sept. 12, 2017.

“Michael Daniel is one of the nation’s foremost cybersecurity experts. It is with great pleasure that we bring him to the stage at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum,” said John Whelan, Executive Vice President, HIMSS Media. “Daniel will bring critical strategies around incident response, risk mitigation, and his past experience with handling the most prominent cyber attacks in the U.S.”

Sponsored by Connection, Edge Hosting, IBM, Mimecast, Radiant Logic, Sailpoint, and Unisys, the three-day Healthcare Security Forum features 40+ deep-dive sessions, eight networking sessions, and brings together prominent security experts from leading organizations who will share critical strategies around cybersecurity; incident response; emerging threats; ransomware, risk management, identity and access management; HIPAA audits; medical device security; strategic communication; BAAs, and more.

Keynotes:



Cybersecurity Coordinator to President Barack Obama 2012 -2016 & Special Assistant to the President Michael Daniel

Featured Speakers:



Children’s National Health System: Chad Wilson, Director of Information Security

Christiana Care Health System: Anahi Santiago, CISO

HITRUST: Michael Parisi, VP of Assurance, Strategy and Community Development

Intermountain Healthcare: Bruce James, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture

Johns Hopkins: Darren Lacey, CISO

MIT: Stuart Madnick, John Norris Maguire Professor of Information Technology

Northeastern University: Engin Kirda, Professor, College of Computer & Information Science

Partners HealthCare: Jigar Kadakia, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer

Sentara Healthcare: Dan Bowden, CISO

Texas Children’s Hospital: Sanjeev Sav, CISO

Troutman Sanders: Steven Gravely, Partner

UMC Health System: Phil Alexander, Director of Information Security

UPMC: John Houston, VP Privacy and Information Security

