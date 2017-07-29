Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Announce Partnership

Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars signed a partnership agreement making the company the official licensed manufacturer of outdoor and marquee signage for the organization.

The partnership will assist VFW headquarters, located in Kansas City, MO, with creating vibrant and consistent signage at its approximately 6,500 Posts nationwide. Stewart Signs also offers Posts advanced options such as LED Illumination, cell connectivity, and cloud-based sign software for its line of LED signs.

“We’re excited and humbled that the Veterans of Foreign Wars has selected us as their provider of signage,” said David Schroeder, Director of Municipal & Civic Sales.

Stewart Signs, America’s premier provider of signage, is part of EBSCO Sign Group, LLC, and a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, one of the largest privately held corporations in the United States.