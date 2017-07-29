Dr. Kenneth R. Levine Launches New Tongue Tie Website

Tongue Tie Center www.tonguetiecenter.com Treating the infants and children of all ages and helping their moms is the most joyful part of my day. says Dr. Levine

DR. KENNETH R LEVINE D.D.S. is proud to announce the official launch of his new website at https://tonguetiecenter.com. Geared toward current patients and the local community, this website will feature the latest tongue and lip tie news and trends as well as insightful solutions to a condition which according to some estimates, occurs in approximately 50% of the U.S. population.

"Treating the infants and children of all ages and helping their moms is the most joyful part of my day." says Dr. Levine.

Founded in 1976 by periodontal expert, Dr. Kenneth R. Levine. Dr. Levine has become recognized in the local community for high quality of periodontal, laser and implant dentistry. He has a special focus on tongue and lip ties. Dr. Levine works to improve breastfeeding for tongue and lip tie infants, having corrected over 3200 babies, using the latest in laser technology.

About Founder, KENNETH R. LEVINE D.D.S.

As a periodontist, Dr. Kenneth Levine is a dental specialist in the treatment of the bone, gums and soft tissues surrounding the teeth. He has been practicing periodontics in Broward County since 1976. He is dedicated to using the latest advancements in technology so he can provide the most minimally invasive and comfortable treatment.

Dr. Levine earned his doctor of dental surgery degree in 1971 from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. He then completed a full specialist curriculum and residency at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, graduating with his specialist certification as a periodontist in 1973.

Dr. Levine has maintained a rigorous schedule of postgraduate continuing education since starting in practice. To achieve the highest standard of proficiency with dental lasers, he completed the advanced training program for laser dentistry at the Chen Laser Institute. Laser surgery is a major advance in minimally invasive care. Using a dental laser, he can gently and safely release tongue-ties and lip-ties for patients as young as one-day old.