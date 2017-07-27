HealthSmart Appoints Peter D. Beerman as Vice President of Sales

HealthSmart, the largest independent benefits administrator in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter D. Beerman as Vice President of Sales. Beerman has a proven track record of significantly increasing revenues, retaining clients and successfully launching products. He will report to Tom Mafale, HealthSmart’s Chief Sales Officer. Beerman will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to meet client needs.

He has more than 30 years of experience in plan-sponsored self-insurance, network leasing and change management. Beerman served as Vice President Sales, Labor and Trust, UnitedHealthcare, where he established UnitedHealthcare as a new vendor in the labor and trust market. While there, he also introduced new products for select third party administrators and self-insured plans. Beerman received the Top Sales Achievement Award in 2014 and the Altus Award in 2014 and 2015.

“Peter has a proven record of developing new business opportunities. His outstanding sales ability will be instrumental in our continued growth. We are thrilled he is on the HealthSmart team,” said Tom Mafale, HealthSmart’s Chief Sales Officer.

“I am excited to join the talented HealthSmart team and to promote our suite of products and services to the marketplace," said Beerman.

Beerman has a B.A. in Economics from St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY.

About HealthSmart

For more than 40 years, HealthSmart has offered a wide array of customizable and scalable health plan solutions for self‐funded employers. HealthSmart’s comprehensive service suite addresses individual health from all angles. This includes claims and benefits administration, provider networks, pharmacy benefit management services, business intelligence, onsite employer clinics, care management, a variety of health and wellness initiatives and web‐based reporting. The Company’s headquarters is in Dallas, Texas, with regional hubs throughout the country. HealthSmart’s mission is to improve member health and reduce healthcare costs.