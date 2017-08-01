Business License Solution Provider LicenseLogix Launches iOS App

LicenseLogix, business licensing expert, recently launched an iOS application version of its all-in-one, web-based Client License Information Center (CLiC®). The New York based company, named one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2016, is a full-service resource for all business licensing needs.

CLiC for iOS provides the same all-in-one experience for LicenseLogix clients as the web-based tool of the same name. With the ease of access right from their device’s home screen, clients can see the overview of their business license portfolios and access all the details in one place- including license renewal and issue dates, jurisdiction fees, the status of applications, and license copies.

“Businesses operating in highly regulated industries—construction, food service, wholesale drug distribution—often must produce evidence of active licenses on demand to inspectors, customers, or trading partners,” David Yount, Founder and CEO said. “CLiC for iOS allows clients at the job site or on the warehouse floor instant, fingertip access to each license, whether to email a license to the requesting party, print, or to display the license image in person to the inquiring visitor.”

The retail industry may also benefit from the CLiC app, enabling their on-the-ground personnel to carry and display evidence of their full license compliance at all times. Other features from CLiC include reporting capabilities and the ability for clients to manage renewals, store other corporate documents and view license statuses.

Existing clients can download CLiC for iOS on the App Store. An application for Android users will be available soon.

LicenseLogix was founded in 2011. From research to application filings to full license audits, LicenseLogix streamlines the process of business licensing, tax registrations, and business formation for clients in all industries and has become a premier provider of outsourced business licensing services. LicenseLogix helps clients from start-ups to the Fortune 1000 quickly and easily obtain and maintain the proper licensing with a highly skilled team, vast database of licensing requirements and the convenient, web-based application, CLiC (Client License Information Center). To learn more about LicenseLogix products and services, visit LicenseLogix.com.